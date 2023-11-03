Gartner (IT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Gartner, Inc. IT reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 30 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $2.56 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.6% and increased 6.2% from the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.4 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.7% and improved 5.8% year over year on a reported basis and 4.9% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Total contract value was $4.7 billion, up 8.1% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

Revenues in the Research segment increased 6.2% year over year on a reported basis and 5.3% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis to $1.22 billion and beat our estimate by a slight margin. The gross contribution margin was 73.4%, which came to $894 million in the reported quarter.

Gartner, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Conferences’ revenues declined 25.7% year over year on a reported basis and 26% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis to $57 million and missed our estimated $70 million. The gross contribution margin was 35.8% in the reported quarter.

Revenues in the Consulting segment grew 24.1% year over year on a reported basis and 23.2% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis to $133 million, surpassing our estimate by 15.5%. The gross contribution margin was 36.5% in the reported quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $333 million increased 0.6% year over year on a reported basis and 0.1% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Operating cash flow totaled $331 million while free cash flow was $302 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $28 million. The company returned $209 million to shareholders through repurchasing 0.6 million shares.

Updated 2023 Outlook

Total revenues are expected to be $5.89 billion, up from the previous guidance of $5.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.88 billion, which is lower than the expected figure. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are now anticipated to be $10.90, raised from the previous guidance of earnings of $10.00 per share. The consensus estimate of earnings of $10.12 per share lags the guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $1.44 billion, raised from $1.36 billion expected earlier. Free cash flow is anticipated to be $1.025 billion, increased from the prior expectation of $975 million.

Currently, Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Some Business Services Stocks

S&P Global Inc.SPGI reported impressive third-quarter results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.21 rose 9.6% year over year and beat consensus estimate by 5.3%. Revenues of $3.08 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2% and improved 8% year over year, backed by strong performance in all divisions.

Verisk Analytics Inc. VRSK reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective estimates.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing 4.1% from the year-ago reported figure. Such a beat was supported by strong growth in underwriting data solutions, life insurance and extreme events solutions.

Fiserv, Inc.FI reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

FI’s adjusted EPS (excluding 40 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.96 exceeded the consensus mark by 1% and increased 20% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.62 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.53% and increased 8.2% year over year.

Organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter, driven by 20% and 6% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.