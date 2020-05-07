Gartner (IT) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates, Cuts View
Gartner, Inc. IT reported mixed first-quarter 2020 results, wherein the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 beat the consensus mark and increased year over year more than 100%. Revenues of $1.01 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but improved 5% year over year on a reported basis and 6.1% on a foreign currency-neutral basis.
Total contract value was $3.5 billion, up 10.6% year over year on a foreign currency-neutral basis.
So far this year, shares of Gartner have lost 17.9% compared with 14.4% decline of the industry it belongs to and 11.5% decrease of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Quarterly Numbers in Detail
Revenues at the Research segment increased 10.2% year over year on a reported basis and 11.3% on a foreign currency-neutral basis to $909 million. Gross contribution margin was 71.9% in the reported quarter.
Revenues at the Conferences segment decreased 73.3% year over year on a reported basis and 72.7% on a foreign currency-neutral basis to $14 million.
Revenues at the Consulting segment grew 2.8% year over year on a reported basis and 3.8% on a foreign currency-neutral basis to $96 million. Gross contribution margin was 30.7% in the reported quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA of $214 million improved 50.8% year over year on a reported basis and 52.8% on a foreign currency-neutral basis.
Gartner Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Gartner Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gartner Inc Quote
Operating cash flow totaled $56 million and free cash flow was $31 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $25 million.
2020 View
Gartner lowered its full-year 2020 guidance. The company now expects total revenues to be $3.81 billion compared with the prior guidance of $4.63 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 billion is higher than the updated guidance.
Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be $3.00 compared with the prior guidance of $4.06. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 is higher than the updated guidance.
Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $625 million compared with the prior guidance of $745 million. Free cash flow is anticipated to be $300 million compared with the prior guidance of $505 million.
Currently, Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.73, which beat the consensus mark by 15.7% and improved 29.4% year over year on the back of revenue growth, benefits of productivity initiatives and reduced business travel.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, which beat the consensus mark by 1.4% but decreased 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure was within the guided range of $1.46-$1.51
Insperity, Inc. NSP reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, which beat the consensus mark by 5.6% but decreased 14.1% year over year. The reported figure matched the higher end of the guided range of $1.61-$1.70.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Gartner Inc (IT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Insperity Inc (NSP): Free Stock Analysis Report
SP Global Inc (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report
IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.