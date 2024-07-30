Gartner (IT) Surpasses Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q2

Gartner, Inc. IT has reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results.

The company’s adjusted earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $3.22 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and increased 13% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.6 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and improved 6.1% year over year.

The IT stock has gained 33.2% over the past year, outperforming the 30% rally of the industry it belongs to and 19.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Revenues by Segments

Revenues in the Research segment were $1.3 billion, which increased 4.8% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 5.5% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 73.7%, which amounted to a gross contribution of $933 million in the reported quarter.

Conferences’ revenues were $186 million, up 10.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10.8% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 58.1%, which logged a gross contribution of $108 million.

Revenues in the Consulting segment amounted to $143 million, which increased 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual on a reported basis and 14.9% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 37.6% in the reported quarter, which amounted to a gross contribution of $54 million.

Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $416 million increased 8.2% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 9.8% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Gartner had $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, flat with the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $2.5 billion, flat with the first quarter of 2024.

The operating cash flow totaled $188.8 million and the free cash flow utilized was $69.6 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditure totaled $6.7 million. The company returned $340 million by repurchasing 800,000 shares.

2024 Outlook

For 2024, total revenues are expected to be atleast$6.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $6.23 billion.

The company raised the guidance for adjusted earnings per share, which is anticipated to be atleast $11.05 compared with the $10.90 mentioned previously. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $11.63 per share, which is higher than the company’s guidance. The adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised to be atleast $1.46 billion from the $1.455 billion mentioned previously. The free cash flow is anticipated to be atleast $1.080 billion.

Currently, Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 60 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.1 outpaced the consensus mark by 1.9% and increased 17.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but rose on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Management Inc. WM reported second-quarter 2024 results.

WM’s adjusted earnings per share were $1.8, which increased 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $5.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

