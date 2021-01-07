Gartner (IT) Stock Rallies 34.4% in 6 Months: Here's Why

Shares of Gartner Inc. IT have gained 34.4% over the past six months, ahead of 19.1% growth of the industry it belongs to and 18.5% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s delve into the factors, which have contributed to the company’s price performance.

Upbeat 2020 Guidance

Gartner raised its full-year 2020 guidance. The company now expects total revenues to be $4.05 billion compared with the prior guidance of $3.88 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07 is higher than the updated guidance.

Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be $4.07 compared with the prior guidance of $3.08. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13 is higher than the updated guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $740 million compared with the prior guidance of $635 million. Free cash flow is anticipated to be $625 million compared with the prior guidance of $425 million.

Consecutive Earnings Beat

Gartner came up with better-than-expected earnings performance in all four quarters of 2019 as well as in the first three quarters of 2020. The company’s bottom line continued to benefit from improvement in operational efficiency.

Diverse Addressable Market

Gartner has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration, which helps in mitigating operating risks. Operating in an industry with low barriers to entry, Gartner has an integrated research and consulting team designed to best serve client needs. This enables it to have a competitive advantage against its rivals. Leveraging the breadth and depth of its intellectual capital, Gartner creates and distributes proprietary research content as broadly as possible via published reports, interactive tools, facilitated peer networking, briefings, consulting and advisory services, and events. These facilitate a steadily improving revenue stream for the company.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Gartner currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

