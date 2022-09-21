Gartner (IT) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gartner (IT) closed at $287.60, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology information and analysis company had lost 3.65% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 10.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Gartner will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.29 billion, up 11.31% from the prior-year quarter.

IT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.08 per share and revenue of $5.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.52% and +13.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gartner. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Gartner is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Gartner's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.36.

We can also see that IT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. IT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gartner, Inc. (IT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.