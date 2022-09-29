Gartner (IT) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

Gartner (IT) closed at $278.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology information and analysis company had lost 1.38% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 11.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gartner as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.29 billion, up 11.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.10 per share and revenue of $5.38 billion, which would represent changes of -1.3% and +13.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gartner. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. Gartner is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Gartner's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.23.

Also, we should mention that IT has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



