Gartner (IT) Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving It?

Shares of Gartner Inc. IT scaled a 52-week high of $242.57 in the trading session on Jun 25, before closing a tad lower at $241.95.

The company’s shares have charted a solid trajectory, appreciating 51% year to date, compared with 14.7% growth of the industry it belongs to and 14.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Notably, Gartner has witnessed a 7.3% increase in its share price since it posted first-quarter 2021 results.

Let’s find out what’s supporting the uptick.

Upbeat 2021 Guidance

Gartner raised its full-year 2021 guidance. The company now expects total revenues to be $4.51 billion compared with the prior guidance of $4.37 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.50 billion lies below the updated guidance.

Adjusted EPS is now anticipated to be $6.25 compared with the prior guidance of $4.10. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.45 lies above the updated guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be $1 billion compared with the prior guidance of $760 million. Free cash flow is now anticipated to be $850 million compared with the prior guidance of $630 million.

Consecutive Earnings & Revenue Beat

Gartner came up with better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the past four quarters. The company’s bottom line continued to benefit from improvement in operational efficiency. Strength across the Research segment boosted the top line.

Diverse Addressable Market

Gartner has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration, which helps in mitigating operating risks. Operating in an industry with low barriers to entry, Gartner has an integrated research and consulting team designed to best serve clients’ needs. This enables it to have a competitive advantage over its rivals. Leveraging the breadth and depth of its intellectual capital, Gartner creates and distributes proprietary research content as broadly as possible via published reports, interactive tools, facilitated peer networking, briefings, consulting and advisory services, and events. These make way for a steadily improving revenue stream for the company.

