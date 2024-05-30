Gartner (IT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $419.27, changing hands as low as $416.94 per share. Gartner Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IT's low point in its 52 week range is $323.61 per share, with $486.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $418.42. The IT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

