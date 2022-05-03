Gartner (IT) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS Guidance Up

Gartner, Inc. IT reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.33 beat the consensus mark by 23.3% and increased 16.5% year over year. Revenues of $1.26 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.7% and improved 14.4% year over year on a reported basis and 16.4% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Total contract value was $4.2 billion, up 16.3% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

Revenues at the Research segment increased 16% year over year on a reported and 17.9% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis to $1.14 billion. Gross contribution margin was 74.7% in the reported quarter.

Revenues at the Conferences segment fell 58.3% year over year on a reported basis and 57.3% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis to $10 million. Gross contribution margin dropped to 27.8% in the reported quarter.

Revenues at the Consulting segment grew 16.6% year over year on a reported basis and 19.9% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis to $116 million. Gross contribution margin was 44% in the reported quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $329 million improved 2.6% year over year on a reported basis and 4.7% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Operating cash flow totaled $168 million while free cash flow was $150 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $17 million. Gartner repurchased 1.6 million common shares for $451 million.

2022 View

Gartner raised its full-year 2022 guidance. IT expects total revenues to be $5.275 billion (previous view: $5.18 billion). The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 billion lies above the projection.

Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be $7.80 (previous view: $6.74). The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.21 lies below the guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $1.14 billion (previous view: $1.04 billion). Free cash flow is anticipated to be 930 million (previous view: $850 million).

Gartner, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Earnings Snapshots

Within the broader Business Services sector, ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN, Omnicom Group Inc. OMC and Equifax Inc. EFX recently reported first-quarter 2022 results.

ManpowerGroup reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.5% and improved 69.4% year over year. Revenues of $5.14 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7% and inched up 4.5% year over year on a reported basis and 9.8% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Omnicom reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results as both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings of $1.39 per share beat the consensus mark by 8.6% and increased 4.5% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Equifax reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and improved 13% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.36 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 2.4% and improved 12.4% year over year on a reported and 13% on a local-currency basis.



