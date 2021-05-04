Gartner (IT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, View Up

Gartner, Inc.IT reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 beat the consensus mark by 90.5% and increased 66.7% year over year. Revenues of $1.10 billion beat the consensus estimate by 5.4% and improved 8.4% year over year on a reported basis and 5.7% on a foreign currency-neutral basis.

Total contract value was $3.7 billion, up 5.8% year over year on a foreign currency-neutral basis.

So far this year, shares of Gartner have gained 23.2%, outperforming the 11.4% growth of the industry it belongs to and 12.2% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

Revenues at the Research segment increased 7.7% year over year on a reported basis and 5.3% on a foreign currency-neutral basis, to $980 million. Gross contribution margin was 73.9% in the reported quarter.

Revenues at the Conferences segment improved 78.8% year over year on a reported basis and 68.5% on a foreign currency-neutral basis, to $25 million. Gross contribution margin was 56% in the reported quarter.

Revenues at the Consulting segment grew 3.9% year over year on a reported basis and remained flat on a foreign currency-neutral basis, at $100 million. Gross contribution margin was 39.3% in the reported quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $320 million improved 50% year over year on a reported basis and 44.2% on a foreign currency-neutral basis.

Gartner, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Operating cash flow totaled $157 million and free cash flow was $145 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $13 million.

The company repurchased 2.3 million common shares for $398 million during the reported quarter. Further, its board of directors raised the share repurchase authorization by $500 million in April 2021.

2021 View

Gartner raised its full-year 2021 guidance. The company now expects total revenues to be $4.51 billion compared with the prior guidance of $4.37 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 billion lies below the updated guidance.

Adjusted EPS is now anticipated to be $6.25 compared with the prior guidance of $4.10. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.15 lies below the updated guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be $1 billion compared with the prior guidance of $760 million. Free cash flow is now anticipated to be $850 million compared with the prior guidance of $630 million.

Currently, Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s EFX first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and improved on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 7.9% and improved 26.6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a local-currency basis.

Robert Half’s RHI first-quarter 2021 earnings of 98 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.5% and were up 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% but declined 7.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an adjusted basis.

Omnicom’s OMC first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gartner, Inc. (IT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.