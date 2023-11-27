Gartner (IT) Price Target Increased by 13.20% to 436.45

The average one-year price target for Gartner (NYSE:IT) has been revised to 436.45 / share. This is an increase of 13.20% from the prior estimate of 385.56 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 388.85 to a high of 525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.25% from the latest reported closing price of 426.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gartner. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IT is 0.35%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 86,696K shares. The put/call ratio of IT is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,656K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,337K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 3.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,342K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 2,077K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 1,915K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Gartner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. Gartner equips business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Its unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. Gartner is a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries - across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

