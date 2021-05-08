Gartner, Inc.'s (NYSE:IT) P/E Is Still On The Mark Following 25% Share Price Bounce

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last month alone. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 91% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, Gartner may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 58.6x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 20x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Gartner certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:IT Price Based on Past Earnings May 8th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Gartner will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Gartner's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 24%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 37% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 18%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Gartner's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Gartner's P/E

Gartner's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Gartner's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Gartner is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Gartner. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.