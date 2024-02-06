Gartner, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $208.6 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $256.8 million, or $3.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $241 million or $3.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $1.59 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $208.6 Mln. vs. $256.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.64 vs. $3.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.83 -Revenue (Q4): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

