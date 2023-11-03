Gartner, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $180.0 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $173.5 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203 million or $2.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $1.41 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $180.0 Mln. vs. $173.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.26 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.96 -Revenue (Q3): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

