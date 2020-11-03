Gartner, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $17.0 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $41.4 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $0.99 billion from $1.00 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $82 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $0.99 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.

