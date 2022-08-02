Gartner, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $204.9M, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $271.2 million, or $3.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231M or $2.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $1.38 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $204.9M. vs. $271.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.53 vs. $3.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.13 -Revenue (Q2): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.

