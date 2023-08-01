Gartner, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $198.0 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $204.9 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $2.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $1.50 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $198.0 Mln. vs. $204.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.48 vs. $2.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.51 -Revenue (Q2): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

