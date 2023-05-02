Gartner, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $295.8 million, or $3.68 per share. This compares with $172.5 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231 million or $2.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.41 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $295.8 Mln. vs. $172.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.68 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q1): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

