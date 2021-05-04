Gartner, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $164.1 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $75.1 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.10 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $178 Mln. vs. $108 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.00 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.