Gartner, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $172.5 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $164.1 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193 million or $2.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $1.26 billion from $1.10 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

