Gartner, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $398.6 million, or $5.11 per share. This compares with $208.6 million, or $2.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $425 million or $5.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $1.715 billion from $1.586 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $398.6 Mln. vs. $208.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.11 vs. $2.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.715 Bln vs. $1.586 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.