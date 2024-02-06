Gartner Guides FY24 Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, management consulting company Gartner, Inc. (IT) said it expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings to be atleast $10.55 per share on consolidated revenues of atleast $6.24 billion.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.96 per share on revenues of $6.34 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

