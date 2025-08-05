Gartner Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Gartner, Inc. IT has reported second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.53 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and increased 9.6% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 5.7% year over year.

The IT stock has declined 30.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the 13.7% fall of the industry it belongs to and 7.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Gartner, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gartner, Inc. Quote

IT’s Revenues by Segments

Revenues in the Insights segment were $1.3 billion, which increased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 4.1% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 74.5%, which amounted to a gross contribution of $945 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Consulting segment revenues amounted to $135 million, which grew 6% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 6.9% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 40.3% in the reported quarter, which amounted to a gross contribution of $54 million.

Conferences’ revenues were $70 million, which gained 8.4% year over year on a reported basis and 8.5% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 33.2%, which logged a gross contribution of $23 million.

Gartner’s Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $382 million moved up marginally from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 5% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of IT

Gartner had $2.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter compared with $2 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $2.5 billion, flat with the first quarter of 2025.

The operating cash flow totaled $384 million and the free cash flow utilized was $347 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditure totaled $36 million.

Gartner’s 2025 Outlook

For 2025, the company has lowered the guidance for total revenues and expects it to be at least $6.46 billion compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $6.54 billion. The guidance is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.57 billion.

IT has raised the guidance for adjusted earnings per share to at least $11.75 compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $11.70. The guidance is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $12.65 per share.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance has been lowered to at least $1.52 billion from the $1.53 billion given in the previous quarter. The free cash flow guidance is kept at least $1.15 billion.

Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

Verisk VRSK reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings were $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increasing 8.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $772.6 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV posted impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

IQV’s adjusted earnings were $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and rising 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.