Gartner Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Gartner, Inc. IT has reported first-quarter 2025 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues met the same.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.98 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6% and increased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.5 billion met the consensus estimate and improved 4.2% year over year.

The IT stock has declined 2.3% in a year compared with the 4.1% fall of the industry it belongs to and 9.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

IT’s Revenues by Segments

Revenues in the Research segment were $1.3 billion, which increased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 5.8% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 74.5%, which amounted to a gross contribution of $985 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Consulting segment revenues amounted to $140 million, which grew 3.7% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 5.3% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 38.2% in the reported quarter, which amounted to a gross contribution of $53 million.

Conferences’ revenues were $73 million, which gained 3.6% year over year on a reported basis and 5.4% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 37.7%, which logged a gross contribution of $27 million.

Gartner’s Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $385 million moved up marginally from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 2.9% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of IT

Gartner had $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter compared with $1.9 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $2.5 billion, flat with the fourth quarter of 2024.

The operating cash flow totaled $313.5 million and the free cash flow utilized was $288 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditure totaled $26 million.

Gartner’s 2025 Outlook

For 2025, the company has lowered the guidance for total revenues and expects it to be at least $6.54 billion compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $6.56 billion. The guidance is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.51 billion.

IT has raised the guidance for adjusted earnings per share to at least $11.70 from the $11.45 provided in the preceding quarter. The guidance is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $12.18.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance has been hiked to at least $1.53 billion from the $1.51 billion given in the previous quarter. The free cash flow guidance is raised to at least $1.15 billion from the $1.14 billion provided in the preceding quarter.

Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but gained 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TransUnion TRU posted impressive first-quarter 2025 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 20 cents from non-recurring items) of 95 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 10.5% and increased 14.5% year over year. Total revenues of $1.1 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 2.5% and increased 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

