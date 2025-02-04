GARTNER Earnings Results: $IT Reports Quarterly Earnings

GARTNER ($IT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $5.45 per share, beating estimates of $3.35 by $2.10. The company also reported revenue of $1,715,100,000, missing estimates of $1,741,123,463 by $-26,023,463.

GARTNER Insider Trading Activity

GARTNER insiders have traded $IT stock on the open market 75 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 75 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C SMITH has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 79,817 shares for an estimated $42,041,149 .

. EUGENE A HALL (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 52,356 shares for an estimated $27,207,733 .

. CRAIG SAFIAN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,826 shares for an estimated $4,987,974 .

. SCOTT HENSEL (EVP Global Services & Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,180 shares for an estimated $3,622,200 .

. ALWYN DAWKINS (EVP, Global Business Sales) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,133,490 .

. ROBIN B KRANICH (EVP & CHRO) sold 3,593 shares for an estimated $1,760,570

JOSEPH P. BECK (EVP, Global Technology Sales) sold 2,445 shares for an estimated $1,352,916

PETER BISSON sold 1,743 shares for an estimated $921,367

KENNETH ALLARD (EVP, Digital Markets) sold 1,605 shares for an estimated $880,952

KAREN E DYKSTRA sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $793,530

CLAIRE HERKES (EVP, Conferences) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,559 shares for an estimated $779,859 .

. AKHIL JAIN (EVP, Consulting) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,421 shares for an estimated $727,529 .

. VALENTIN SRIBAR (EVP, Research & Advisory) sold 860 shares for an estimated $475,580

YVONNE GENOVESE (EVP, Global Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 616 shares for an estimated $304,174 .

. WILLIAM JAMES III WARTINBEE (EVP, Global Sales Strat & Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 399 shares for an estimated $202,224.

GARTNER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 382 institutional investors add shares of GARTNER stock to their portfolio, and 429 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GARTNER Government Contracts

We have seen $176,139,555 of award payments to $IT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

