Gartner Cancels, Postpones Conferences - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) said, due to COVID-19, the company has cancelled or postponed all conferences scheduled for April through August 2020. The company estimates the financial impact from not operating these conferences would be approximately $158 million of revenue and $97 million of adjusted EBITDA in second quarter 2020 and $22 million of revenue and $12 million of adjusted EBITDA in third quarter 2020.

Gartner said it is implementing several cost-reduction programs which, if kept in place through the end of 2020, are expected to yield expense savings versus the original 2020 operating plan of at least $200 million. The programs include reductions to travel, new hiring, and capital expenditures. The company is continuing to evaluate other potential cost saving measures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.