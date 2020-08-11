Gartner Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $132.97, changing hands as high as $134.40 per share. Gartner Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IT's low point in its 52 week range is $76.91 per share, with $165.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.46. The IT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

