Gartner Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, research and advisory company Gartner, Inc. (IT) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings of at least $4.07 per share on revenues of at least $4.05 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of at least $3.08 per share on revenues of at least $3.88 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.17 per share on revenues of $3.90 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

