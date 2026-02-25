Gartner (BIT:1IT) Price Target Decreased by 25.41% to 187.24

The average one-year price target for Gartner (BIT:1IT) has been revised to €187.24 / share. This is a decrease of 25.41% from the prior estimate of €251.01 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €136.06 to a high of €288.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.78% from the latest reported closing price of €126.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gartner. This is an decrease of 279 owner(s) or 16.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IT is 0.22%, an increase of 12.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 87,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,213K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IT by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,004K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares , representing an increase of 22.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IT by 19.59% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 3,309K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IT by 4.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,351K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IT by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,219K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IT by 50.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.