Markets
IT

Gartner Announces Updated 2025 Guidance

November 04, 2025 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) said it now expects 2025 adjusted EPS of at least $12.65. In August, the company anticipated adjusted EPS of at least $11.75. Total revenues are now projected to be at least $6.475 billion. In August, the company projected total revenues of $6.455 billion. The company's medium term guidance remains unchanged.

For the third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $35.4 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $415.0 million, or $5.32 per share, last year. Excluding items, Gartner reported adjusted earnings of $207 million or $2.76 per share for the period. Revenue rose 2.7% to $1.524 billion from $1.484 billion last year.

Shares of Gartner are up 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.