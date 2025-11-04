Gartner Announces Updated 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) said it now expects 2025 adjusted EPS of at least $12.65. In August, the company anticipated adjusted EPS of at least $11.75. Total revenues are now projected to be at least $6.475 billion. In August, the company projected total revenues of $6.455 billion. The company's medium term guidance remains unchanged.

For the third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $35.4 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $415.0 million, or $5.32 per share, last year. Excluding items, Gartner reported adjusted earnings of $207 million or $2.76 per share for the period. Revenue rose 2.7% to $1.524 billion from $1.484 billion last year.

Shares of Gartner are up 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.