Gartner Announces Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced on Thursday that it has begun offering senior unsecured notes in a registered public offering.

The net proceeds will be used for the company's general corporate purposes, associated fees and expenses, and the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

IT is currently trading at $232.66, up $2.52 or 1.10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

