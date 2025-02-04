Gartner Announces FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Information Technology services provider Gartner, Inc. (IT), Tuesday announced the financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company anticipates revenue and adjusted earnings of atleast $6.555 billion and $11.45 per share, respectively.

On average, analysts estimate revenue of $6.7 billion and earnings of $13.08 per share for the same period.

In the pre-market hours, Gartner's stock is trading at $553.28, up 1 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.