Garrett Motion Unveils $250 Mln Share Buyback Plan For 2026

(RTTNews) - Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX), a differentiated automotive technology provider, on Wednesday said its Board has approved a new share repurchase program for 2026, authorizing up to $250 million in stock.

The program will begin on January 1, 2026, following the expiry of the existing plan on December 31.

The company said the authorization aligns with its capital-allocation strategy, which targets returning 75% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders.

The plan permits repurchases through open-market transactions, block trades or privately negotiated deals, with no minimum repurchase requirement.

The company added that the Board retains full discretion over any future dividend decisions.

In the pre-market trading, Garrett Motion is 0.97% higher at $16.62 on the Nasdaq.

