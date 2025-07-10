Garrett Motion Inc. Scheduled to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 24, 2025

Garrett Motion will announce Q2 financial results on July 24, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 AM EDT.

Garrett Motion Inc. has announced that it will release its second quarter financial results on July 24, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The company will hold a conference call that morning at 8:30 am EDT, which can be accessed by dialing specific phone numbers provided in the press release, and it will also be available via webcast along with a slide presentation on their Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be accessible after the event. Garrett Motion, a leader in automotive technology with a focus on innovation and sustainability, is involved in developing solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles and has a significant global presence with multiple R&D centers and manufacturing facilities.

$GTX Insider Trading Activity

$GTX insiders have traded $GTX stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. CYRUS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 4,153,712 shares for an estimated $41,321,195 .

. SPECIAL CREDIT PARTNERS III-FLEX, L.P. CENTERBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,109,586 shares for an estimated $20,449,302.

$GTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $GTX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX)



, a leading provider of differentiated automotive technology, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, prior to the opening of the market trading in the United States.





Garrett will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (U.S.) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 6412693.





The conference call will also be webcast and will include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Garrett Motion website at https://investors.garrettmotion.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 1286102. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.









About Garrett Motion Inc.









A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO



2



emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has five R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovation. For more information, please visit





www.garrettmotion.com







.









Contacts:







INVESTOR RELATIONS





Cyril Grandjean





+1 734 392 55 04







investorrelations@garrettmotion.com







MEDIA





Amanda Jones





+41 79 601 07 87







Amanda.jones@garrettmotion.com





