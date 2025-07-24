Garrett Motion Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Sales and Revised Full-Year Outlook

Garrett Motion reported Q2 2025 net sales of $913 million, net income of $87 million, and raised its full-year outlook.

Garrett Motion Inc. reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing net sales of $913 million, a 3% increase year-over-year, while net income reached $87 million, reflecting a net income margin of 9.5%. The company also reported an Adjusted EBIT of $124 million with a margin of 13.6% and generated $158 million in net cash from operating activities. Notably, Garrett secured over $1 billion in light vehicle turbo program extensions and achieved significant milestones in various zero-emission technology programs. The company announced a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, scheduled for distribution on September 16, 2025, and raised its full-year financial outlook, now expecting net sales between $3.4 billion and $3.6 billion along with improved projections for net income and free cash flow.

Net sales reached $913 million, marking a 3% increase from the previous year, demonstrating growth in revenue.

Net income rose to $87 million, representing a significant improvement with a net income margin of 9.5%, compared to 7.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Adjusted free cash flow increased substantially to $121 million, doubling from $62 million in the same quarter a year ago, reflecting strong operational performance and cash generation.

The company raised its full-year 2025 outlook for net sales and adjusted EBIT, indicating positive expectations for continued financial performance amidst market challenges.

Despite a reported increase in net sales, there was a flat growth on a constant currency basis, indicating potential weaknesses in underlying sales performance without the influence of foreign currency fluctuations.

Gross profit percentage decreased to 19.8% from 20.8% in the prior year, suggesting challenges in maintaining profitability amid rising costs from unfavorable product mix and pricing pressures.

The forecast indicates potential industry production decline in the light vehicle sector, which could adversely affect future revenue growth.

What were Garrett Motion's net sales in Q2 2025?

Garrett Motion reported net sales of $913 million in Q2 2025, reflecting a 3% increase compared to Q2 2024.

How much was Garrett Motion's net income in Q2 2025?

The net income for Garrett Motion in Q2 2025 was $87 million, marking a significant increase from $64 million in Q2 2024.

What is the outlook for Garrett Motion's net sales in 2025?

Garrett Motion revised its outlook for net sales in 2025 to between $3.4 billion and $3.6 billion.

What is Adjusted EBIT for Garrett Motion in Q2 2025?

Adjusted EBIT for Garrett Motion in Q2 2025 totaled $124 million, slightly up from $123 million in Q2 2024.

Will Garrett Motion pay a dividend in 2025?

Yes, Garrett Motion declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on September 16, 2025.

$GTX insiders have traded $GTX stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. CYRUS has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 4,440,403 shares for an estimated $44,650,880 .

. SPECIAL CREDIT PARTNERS III-FLEX, L.P. CENTERBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,109,586 shares for an estimated $20,449,302.

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $GTX stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











N





et sales totaled





$913 million





, up





3% on a reported basis and flat on a constant currency* basis





N et sales totaled $913 million , up 3% on a reported basis and flat on a constant currency* basis





Net income totaled $87 million; Net income margin of 9.5%





Net income totaled $87 million; Net income margin of 9.5%





Adjusted EBIT* totaled $124 million; Adjusted EBIT margin* of 13.6%





Adjusted EBIT* totaled $124 million; Adjusted EBIT margin* of 13.6%





Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $158 million





Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $158 million





Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $121 million





Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $121 million





Raised full-year 2025 outlook to reflect favorable foreign currency impacts



















Second Quarter 2025 Business Highlights











Awarded





more than $1 billion in light vehicle turbo program extension





s





Awarded more than $1 billion in light vehicle turbo program extension s





Won several awards with local and global OEMs for commercial vehicles and industrial power generation applications





Won several awards with local and global OEMs for commercial vehicles and industrial power generation applications





Achieved new milestones in our E-Powertrain, E-Cooling, and Fuel Cell programs





Achieved new milestones in our E-Powertrain, E-Cooling, and Fuel Cell programs





Launched second innovation center in Wuhan

















PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX)



("Garrett" or the "Company"), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock, payable on September 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025.





"



Garrett delivered another strong quarter, outperforming the industry with solid financial results and an





Adjusted EBIT margin of 13.6%



," said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion. "



Our operational execution generated





$121 million of Adjusted free cash flow





, enabling





$22 million in share repurchases





and the payment of our second





quarterly dividend of $13 million





. We also reinforced our leadership in turbocharging, by securing awards for more than $1 billion in light vehicle program extensions whilst continuing to advance our zero-emission technologies, achieving new milestones in our E-Powertrain, E-Cooling, and Fuel Cell programs. With the launch of our second innovation center in Wuhan, we are scaling our R&D capabilities to meet the growing global demand for high-efficiency electrification solutions. Lastly, our inclusion in the Russell 2000® index this quarter reflects the positive momentum generated by our strategy and capital discipline.



"











$ millions (unless otherwise noted)













Q2 2025













Q2 2024













YTD 2025













YTD 2024











Net sales









913









890









1,791









1,805









Cost of goods sold









732









705









1,431









1,448









Gross profit









181









185









360









357









Gross profit %









19.8%









20.8%









20.1%









19.8%









Selling, general and administrative expenses









59









61









118









125









Income before taxes









102









87









187









168









Net income









87









64









149









130









Net income margin









9.5%









7.2%









8.3%









7.2%









Adjusted EBIT*









124









123









255









244









Adjusted EBIT margin*









13.6%









13.8%









14.2%









13.5%









Adjusted EBITDA*









154









150









313









301









Adjusted EBITDA margin*









16.9%









16.9%









17.5%









16.7%









Net cash provided by operating activities









158









126









214









210









Adjusted free cash flow*









121









62









157









130













* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures below.















Results of Operations













Net sales



for the second quarter of 2025 were $913 million, representing an increase of 3% (including a favorable impact of $23 million or 3% due to foreign currency translation) compared with $890 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by foreign currency impacts and recoveries on newly enacted import tariffs. Strong demand for gasoline and commercial vehicle applications was more than offset by weaker demand for replacement parts on aftermarket sales and diesel products.







Cost of goods sold



for the second quarter of 2025 increased to $732 million from $705 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by $16 million of foreign currency impacts, $15 million from the impact of newly enacted import tariffs, $6 million of unfavorable product mix and $3 million of higher sales volumes. These increases were partially offset by $8 million of productivity net of labor inflation, $4 million of commodity, transportation and energy deflation, and $1 million of lower R&D costs.







Gross profit



totaled $181 million for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $185 million in the second quarter of 2024, with a gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2024 of 19.8% as compared to 20.8% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by $25 million of unfavorable product mix and $2 million of pricing, net of inflation pass-through. These decreases were partially offset by $9 million of foreign currency impacts, $9 million of productivity, net of labor inflation, $4 million of commodity, transportation and energy deflation, $1 million from higher sales volumes, and $1 million of lower R&D costs. We also saw a $1 million impact on gross profit from newly enacted import tariffs due to the timing of negotiated recoveries.







Selling, general and administrative



(“SG&A”) expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $59 million from $61 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by $3 million of lower personnel costs partially offset by $2 million of unfavorable foreign exchange impacts.







Other expense



in the second quarter of 2025 was $1 million as compared to $3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to professional fees incurred in the prior year associated with our 2032 Senior Notes.







Interest expense



in the second quarter of 2025 was $25 million as compared to $62 million in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a $29 million reduction in debt issuance cost amortization, driven by accelerated amortization in the prior year, and $8 million in lower interest expense resulting from a change in the notional amount of debt outstanding in the period. Additionally, we recorded net gains of $4 million on designated and undesignated interest rate derivatives in the current year, consistent with the prior year's net gains of $4 million.







Non-operating income



for the second quarter of 2025 was $6 million as compared to $1 million in the second quarter of 2024, with the increase primarily driven by foreign exchange transactional gains.







Tax expense



for the second quarter of 2025 was $15 million as compared to $23 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily related to a one-time sale of an equity interest in an unconsolidated joint venture in the prior year and a one-time benefit attributable to the revaluation of deferred tax assets in China, partially offset by an increase in U.S. taxes on international operations.







Net income



for the second quarter of 2025 was $87 million as compared to $64 million in the second quarter of 2024. The $23 million increase was primarily due to $37 million of lower interest expense, $8 million of lower tax expense, $2 million of lower SG&A expense, $2 million of lower other expense, net, and a $5 million increase in non-operating income. These were partially offset by $4 million of decreased gross profit and the prior year gain of $27 million on the sale of an equity interest in an unconsolidated joint venture.







Net cash provided by operating activities



totaled $158 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $126 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $32 million. This increase was primarily due to $76 million of favorable impacts from working capital changes and $23 million of higher net income, partially offset by a decrease of $37 million in non-cash charges and $30 million of unfavorable impacts from changes in other assets and liabilities.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Adjusted EBIT



increased to $124 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $123 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by $11 million of foreign currency impacts, $11 million of productivity, $4 million of commodity, transportation and energy deflation, and $1 million of higher volumes. These increases were partially offset by $25 million of unfavorable product mix and $2 million of lower pricing net of inflation pass-through.







Adjusted free cash flow



was $121 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $62 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by $92 million of favorable impact from working capital changes (net of factoring), partially offset by $24 million of higher cash interest paid and $8 million of higher cash taxes paid.











Liquidity and Capital Resources











As of June 30, 2025, Garrett had $862 million in available liquidity, including $232 million in cash and cash equivalents and $630 million of undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2024, Garrett had $725 million in available liquidity, including $125 million in cash and cash equivalents and $600 million of undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility.





As of June 30, 2025, total principal amount of debt outstanding was $1,491 million, compared to $1,493 million as of December 31, 2024.





During the second quarter of 2025, we repurchased $22 million of our common stock under our authorized share repurchase program and we had remaining repurchase capacity of $198 million as of June 30, 2025.











Full Year 2025 Outlook











Garrett revised its outlook for the full year 2025 for certain GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures.















Full Year 2025 Outlook









Prior Outlook











Net sales (GAAP)





$3.4 billion to $3.6 billion





$3.3 billion to $3.5 billion









Net sales growth at constant currency (Non-GAAP)*





-3% to +2%





-3% to +2%









Net income (GAAP)





$233 million to $278 million





$209 million to $254 million









Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)*





$590 million to $650 million





$545 million to $605 million









Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP)*





$470 million to $530 million





$427 million to $487 million









Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)





$370 million to $450 million





$357 million to $447 million









Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)*





$330 million to $410 million





$300 million to $390 million













* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures below.









Garrett’s full year 2025 outlook, as of July 24, 2025, includes the following expectations:







2025 light vehicle industry production down 3% to flat versus 2024;



2025 light vehicle industry production down 3% to flat versus 2024;



2025 commercial vehicle industry, including both on- and off-highway, flat to +2% versus 2024;



2025 commercial vehicle industry, including both on- and off-highway, flat to +2% versus 2024;



2025 average light vehicle battery electric vehicle penetration of 16%;



2025 average light vehicle battery electric vehicle penetration of 16%;



Price (net of pass-through) and productivity offsetting inflation;



Price (net of pass-through) and productivity offsetting inflation;



2025 Euro/dollar assumption of 1.13 EUR to 1.00 USD;



2025 Euro/dollar assumption of 1.13 EUR to 1.00 USD;



RD&E investment at 4.2% of sales in 2025;



RD&E investment at 4.2% of sales in 2025;



Capital expenditures at 2.5% of sales;



Capital expenditures at 2.5% of sales;



Excludes the potential indirect impact of global trade policies and inflation, and assumes full direct tariff recovery.





















Conference Call











Garrett will hold a conference call at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to discuss its results. To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (US) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 6412693.





The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting material, please visit the investor relations section of the Garrett Motion website at



http://investors.garrettmotion.com



. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) using the access code 1286102. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.











Forward-Looking Statements











This communication and related comments by management may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future activities, events, or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. In making these statement, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future performance, events, or results, and actual performance, events, or results may differ materially from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to the automotive industry, the competitive landscape and our ability to compete, and macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, among others. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statement, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures











This communication includes the following non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”): Constant currency sales growth, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted free cash flow. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and analysis of ongoing operating trends and are important indicators of operating performance because they exclude the effects of certain non-operating items, therefore making them more closely reflect our operational performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation of such measures to the most closely related GAAP measure, are set forth in the Appendix to this presentation. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related GAAP measures. For additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.​











About Garrett Motion Inc.











A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO



2



emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing sites and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovations. For more information, please visit





www.garrettmotion.com





.











Contacts:



















INVESTOR RELATIONS









MEDIA









Cyril Grandjean









Amanda Jones









+1.734.392.5504









+41.79.601.0787











investorrelations@garrettmotion.com













Amanda.Jones@garrettmotion.com

















CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















For the Three Months Ended









June 30,













For the Six Months Ended









June 30,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

























(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)











Net sales









$





913













$





890













$





1,791













$





1,805













Cost of goods sold













732

















705

















1,431

















1,448













Gross profit













181

















185

















360

















357













Selling, general and administrative expenses













59

















61

















118

















125













Other expense, net













1

















3

















8

















4













Interest expense













25

















62

















54

















93













Gain on sale of equity investment













—

















(27





)













—

















(27





)









Non-operating income, net













(6





)













(1





)













(7





)













(6





)









Income before taxes













102

















87

















187

















168













Tax expense













15

















23

















38

















38













Net income









$





87













$





64













$





149













$





130





















































Earnings per common share









































Basic









$





0.43













$





0.29













$





0.73













$





0.56













Diluted













0.42

















0.28

















0.72

















0.56





















































Weighted average common shares outstanding









































Basic













202,672,945

















224,321,948

















203,886,530

















230,493,039













Diluted













205,255,033

















225,898,814

















206,433,975

















232,455,083



















CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















Three Months Ended









June 30,













Six Months Ended









June 30,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

























(Dollars in millions)











Net income









$





87













$





64













$





149













$





130













Foreign exchange translation adjustment













(59





)













—

















(88





)













18













Defined benefit pension plan adjustment, net of tax













—

















2

















—

















3













Changes in fair value of effective cash flow hedges, net of tax













17

















(2





)













19

















1













Changes in fair value of net investment hedges, net of tax













(128





)













8

















(163





)













27













Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax













(170





)













8

















(232





)













49













Comprehensive (loss) income









$





(83





)









$





72













$





(83





)









$





179



















CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS





















June 30,









2025













December 31,









2024





















(Dollars in millions)













ASSETS



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





232













$





125













Restricted cash













1

















1













Accounts, notes and other receivables – net













721

















687













Inventories – net













287

















286













Other current assets













122

















94













Total current assets













1,363

















1,193













Investments and long-term receivables













11

















10













Property, plant and equipment – net













458

















449













Goodwill













193

















193













Deferred income taxes













241

















207













Other assets













137

















224













Total assets









$





2,403













$





2,276















LIABILITIES



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





1,005













$





972













Current maturities of long-term debt













7

















7













Accrued liabilities













307

















299













Total current liabilities













1,319

















1,278













Long-term debt













1,460

















1,464













Deferred income taxes













56

















25













Other liabilities













380

















182













Total liabilities









$





3,215













$





2,949















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





























EQUITY (DEFICIT)



























Common Stock, par value $0.001; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 242,405,426 and 240,987,329 issued and 201,727,919 and 206,387,938 outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













—

















—













Additional paid – in capital













1,226

















1,213













Retained deficit













(1,517





)













(1,653





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(159





)













73













Treasury Stock, at cost; 40,677,507 and 34,599,391 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













(362





)













(306





)









Total deficit













(812





)













(673





)









Total liabilities and deficit









$





2,403













$





2,276



























CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













Six Months Ended June 30,

























2025





















2024

























(Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net income









$





149













$





130













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

























Deferred income taxes













(3





)













14













Depreciation













45

















44













Amortization of deferred issuance costs













3

















33













Gain on sale of equity investment













—

















(27





)









Foreign exchange (gain) loss













(65





)













13













Stock compensation expense













13

















13













Pension expense













1

















1













Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives













81

















1













Other













4

















3













Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Accounts, notes and other receivables













8

















50













Inventories













20

















(24





)









Other assets













(7





)













17













Accounts payable













(13





)













(33





)









Accrued liabilities













(44





)













(5





)









Other liabilities













22

















(20





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









$





214













$





210















Cash flows from investing activities:



























Expenditures for property, plant and equipment













(41





)













(49





)









Proceeds from cross-currency swap contracts













15

















21













Proceeds from sale of equity investment













—

















46













Net cash used for investing activities









$





(26





)









$





18















Cash flows from financing activities:



























Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs













68

















794













Payments of long-term debt













(73





)













(989





)









Repurchases of Common Stock













(52





)













(173





)









Excise tax on Common Stock repurchase













(3





)













—













Dividend payments













(25





)













—













Payments for debt and revolving facility financing costs













(2





)













(7





)









Other













(2





)













(9





)









Net cash used for financing activities









$





(89





)









$





(384





)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













8

















(5





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













107

















(161





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period













126

















260













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period









$





233













$





99















Supplemental cash flow disclosure:



























Income taxes paid (net of refunds)













37

















27













Interest paid













46

















42



















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBIT









(1)









and Adjusted EBITDA









(1)

























Three Months Ended









June 30,













Six Months Ended









June 30,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

























(Dollars in millions)











Net income









$





87













$





64













$





149













$





130













Interest expense, net of interest income



(2)















23

















61

















52

















90













Tax expense













15

















23

















38

















38













EBIT













125

















148

















239

















258













Repositioning costs













(2





)













1

















5

















12













Foreign exchange gain on debt, net of related hedging loss













(1





)













(1





)













—

















(1





)









Factoring and notes receivables discount fees













1

















1

















2

















2













Gain on sale of equity investment













—

















(27





)













—

















(27





)









Other non-operating income



(3)















(2





)













(2





)













(3





)













(3





)









Debt refinancing and redemption costs



(4)















—

















2

















6

















2













Acquisition and divestiture expenses













3

















1

















6

















1













Adjusted EBIT













124

















123

















255

















244













Depreciation













23

















22

















45

















44













Stock compensation expense



(5)















7

















5

















13

















13













Adjusted EBITDA









$





154













$





150













$





313













$





301





















































Net sales









$





913













$





890













$





1,791













$





1,805





















































Net income margin













9.5





%













7.2





%













8.3





%













7.2





%









Adjusted EBIT margin



(6)















13.6





%













13.8





%













14.2





%













13.5





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin



(7)















16.9





%













16.9





%













17.5





%













16.7





%













(1) We evaluate performance on the basis of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA. We define “EBIT” as our net income calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, plus the sum of (i) interest expense net of interest income and (ii) tax expense. We define Adjusted EBIT as EBIT, plus the sum of (i) repositioning costs, (ii) foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt net of related hedging gain/loss, (iii) discounting costs on factoring, (iv) gain on sale of equity investment, (v) acquisition and divestiture expenses, (vi) other non-operating income, (vii) capital structure transformation expenses, (viii) debt refinancing and redemption costs, and (ix) loss on extinguishment of debt, if any. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBIT, plus the sum of (i) repositioning costs, (ii) foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt net of related hedging gain/loss, (iii) discounting costs on factoring, (iv) gain on sale of equity investment, (v) acquisition and divestiture expenses, (vi) other non-operating income, (vii) capital structure transformation expenses, (viii) debt refinancing and redemption costs, and (ix) loss on extinguishment of debt, if any, plus (x) depreciation and (xi) stock compensation expense. We believe that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA are important indicators of operating performance and provide useful information for investors because:







Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the effects of income taxes, as well as the effects of financing activities by eliminating the effects of interest and therefore more closely measure our operational performance;



Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the effects of income taxes, as well as the effects of financing activities by eliminating the effects of interest and therefore more closely measure our operational performance;



certain adjustment items, while periodically affecting our results, may vary significantly from period to period and could therefore have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting the comparability of our results; and



certain adjustment items, while periodically affecting our results, may vary significantly from period to period and could therefore have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting the comparability of our results; and



Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the effects of investing activities by eliminating the effects of depreciation.















In addition, our management may use Adjusted EBITDA in setting performance incentive targets to align performance measurement with operational performance.





(2) Reflects interest income of $2 million and $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $2 million and $3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





(3) Reflects the non-service component of net periodic pension income.





(4) Reflects the third-party costs directly attributable to the repricing of our term loan and revolving credit facility.





(5) Stock compensation expense includes only non-cash expenses.





(6) Adjusted EBIT margin represents Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net sales.





(7) Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.











Reconciliation of Constant Currency Sales % Change







(1)























Three Months Ended









June 30,













Six Months Ended









June 30,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024



















Garrett













































Reported sales % change









3





%









(12





)%









(1





)%









(9





)%









Less: Foreign currency translation









3





%









(2





)%









0





%









(1





)%









Constant currency sales % change









—





%









(10





)%









(1





)%









(8





)%





















































Gasoline













































Reported sales % change









6





%









(17





)%









5





%









(11





)%









Less: Foreign currency translation









2





%









(2





)%









0





%









(2





)%









Constant currency sales % change









4





%









(15





)%









5





%









(9





)%





















































Diesel













































Reported sales % change









(1





)%









(15





)%









(8





)%









(12





)%









Less: Foreign currency translation









4





%









(1





)%









0





%









(1





)%









Constant currency sales % change









(5





)%









(14





)%









(8





)%









(11





)%





















































Commercial vehicles













































Reported sales % change









6





%









(4





)%









1





%









(8





)%









Less: Foreign currency translation









2





%









(2





)%









0





%









(2





)%









Constant currency sales % change









4





%









(2





)%









1





%









(6





)%





















































Aftermarket













































Reported sales % change









(8





)%









6





%









(10





)%









4





%









Less: Foreign currency translation









2





%









(1





)%









0





%









(1





)%









Constant currency sales % change









(10





)%









7





%









(10





)%









5





%





















































Other Sales













































Reported sales % change









31





%









(13





)%









19





%









0





%









Less: Foreign currency translation









5





%









(2





)%









1





%









(2





)%









Constant currency sales % change









26





%









(11





)%









18





%









2





%













(1) We define constant currency sales growth as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.











Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow







(1)























Three Months Ended









June 30,













Six Months Ended









June 30,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

























(Dollars in millions)











Net cash provided by operating activities









$





158













$





126













$





214













$





210













Expenditures for property, plant and equipment













(15





)













(17





)













(41





)













(49





)









Net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant and equipment













143

















109

















173

















161













Capital structure transformation expenses













—

















—

















—

















1













Acquisition and divestiture expenses













4

















1

















5

















1













Cash payments for repositioning













3

















4

















6

















13













Proceeds from cross currency swap contracts













11

















4

















15

















8













Cash payments for debt refinancing costs













—

















—

















6

















—













Factoring and P-notes













(40





)













(56





)













(48





)













(54





)









Adjusted free cash flow



(1)











$





121













$





62













$





157













$





130

















(1) Adjusted free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing liquidity that management believes is useful to investors in analyzing the Company’s ability to service and repay its debt. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as cash flow provided from operating activities less capital expenditures and additionally adjusted for other discretionary items including cash flow impacts for capital structure transformation expenses, acquisition and divestiture expenses, debt refinancing costs, and factoring and guaranteed bank notes activity.











Full Year 2025 Outlook Reconciliation of Reported Net Sales to Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency





















2025 Full Year





















Low End













High End











Reported net sales (% change)









(2





)%









4





%









Foreign currency translation









1





%









2





%









Full year 2025 Outlook Net sales growth at constant currency









(3





)%









2





%















Full Year 2025 Outlook Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA





















2025 Full Year





















Low End













High End





















(Dollars in millions)











Net income









$





233













$





278













Interest expense, net of interest income *













123

















123













Tax expense













76

















91













Factoring and notes receivables discount fees













2

















2













Acquisition and divestiture expenses













6

















6













Debt refinancing and redemption costs













6

















6













Repositioning costs













24

















24













Full Year 2025 Outlook Adjusted EBIT









$





470













$





530













Depreciation













95

















95













Stock compensation expense













25

















25













Full Year 2025 Outlook Adjusted EBITDA









$





590













$





650















* Excludes the effects of marked-to-market fluctuations from our interest rate swap contracts













Full Year 2025 Outlook Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow





















2025 Full Year





















Low End













High End





















(Dollars in millions)











Net cash provided by operating activities









$





370













$





450













Expenditures for property, plant and equipment













(89





)













(89





)









Net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant and equipment













281

















361













Cash payments for repositioning













25

















25













Proceeds from cross currency swap contracts













12

















12













Acquisition and divestiture expenses













6

















6













Cash payments for debt refinancing costs













6

















6













Full Year 2025 Outlook Adjusted free cash flow









$





330













$





410











