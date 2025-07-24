Garrett Motion Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Sales and Revised Full-Year Outlook

Garrett Motion reported Q2 2025 net sales of $913 million, net income of $87 million, and raised its full-year outlook.
Quiver AI Summary
Garrett Motion Inc. reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing net sales of $913 million, a 3% increase year-over-year, while net income reached $87 million, reflecting a net income margin of 9.5%. The company also reported an Adjusted EBIT of $124 million with a margin of 13.6% and generated $158 million in net cash from operating activities. Notably, Garrett secured over $1 billion in light vehicle turbo program extensions and achieved significant milestones in various zero-emission technology programs. The company announced a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, scheduled for distribution on September 16, 2025, and raised its full-year financial outlook, now expecting net sales between $3.4 billion and $3.6 billion along with improved projections for net income and free cash flow.
Potential Positives
- Net sales reached $913 million, marking a 3% increase from the previous year, demonstrating growth in revenue.
- Net income rose to $87 million, representing a significant improvement with a net income margin of 9.5%, compared to 7.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
- Adjusted free cash flow increased substantially to $121 million, doubling from $62 million in the same quarter a year ago, reflecting strong operational performance and cash generation.
- The company raised its full-year 2025 outlook for net sales and adjusted EBIT, indicating positive expectations for continued financial performance amidst market challenges.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a reported increase in net sales, there was a flat growth on a constant currency basis, indicating potential weaknesses in underlying sales performance without the influence of foreign currency fluctuations.
- Gross profit percentage decreased to 19.8% from 20.8% in the prior year, suggesting challenges in maintaining profitability amid rising costs from unfavorable product mix and pricing pressures.
- The forecast indicates potential industry production decline in the light vehicle sector, which could adversely affect future revenue growth.
FAQ
What were Garrett Motion's net sales in Q2 2025?
Garrett Motion reported net sales of $913 million in Q2 2025, reflecting a 3% increase compared to Q2 2024.
How much was Garrett Motion's net income in Q2 2025?
The net income for Garrett Motion in Q2 2025 was $87 million, marking a significant increase from $64 million in Q2 2024.
What is the outlook for Garrett Motion's net sales in 2025?
Garrett Motion revised its outlook for net sales in 2025 to between $3.4 billion and $3.6 billion.
What is Adjusted EBIT for Garrett Motion in Q2 2025?
Adjusted EBIT for Garrett Motion in Q2 2025 totaled $124 million, slightly up from $123 million in Q2 2024.
Will Garrett Motion pay a dividend in 2025?
Yes, Garrett Motion declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on September 16, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $GTX Data Alerts
Sign Up
$GTX Insider Trading Activity
$GTX insiders have traded $GTX stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. CYRUS has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 4,440,403 shares for an estimated $44,650,880.
- SPECIAL CREDIT PARTNERS III-FLEX, L.P. CENTERBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,109,586 shares for an estimated $20,449,302.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $GTX stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,410,548 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,176,286
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,358,294 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,738,920
- CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. removed 2,109,586 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,657,234
- NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,645,460 shares (+65.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,772,500
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,546,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,944,640
- FORAGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 975,000 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,160,749
- LINGOTTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,695,999
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTX forecast page.
Full Release
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
N
et sales totaled
$913 million
, up
3% on a reported basis and flat on a constant currency* basis
Net income totaled $87 million; Net income margin of 9.5%
Adjusted EBIT* totaled $124 million; Adjusted EBIT margin* of 13.6%
Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $158 million
Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $121 million
Raised full-year 2025 outlook to reflect favorable foreign currency impacts
Second Quarter 2025 Business Highlights
Awarded
more than $1 billion in light vehicle turbo program extension
s
Won several awards with local and global OEMs for commercial vehicles and industrial power generation applications
Achieved new milestones in our E-Powertrain, E-Cooling, and Fuel Cell programs
Launched second innovation center in Wuhan
PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX)
("Garrett" or the "Company"), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock, payable on September 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025.
"
Garrett delivered another strong quarter, outperforming the industry with solid financial results and an
Adjusted EBIT margin of 13.6%
," said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion. "
Our operational execution generated
$121 million of Adjusted free cash flow
, enabling
$22 million in share repurchases
and the payment of our second
quarterly dividend of $13 million
. We also reinforced our leadership in turbocharging, by securing awards for more than $1 billion in light vehicle program extensions whilst continuing to advance our zero-emission technologies, achieving new milestones in our E-Powertrain, E-Cooling, and Fuel Cell programs. With the launch of our second innovation center in Wuhan, we are scaling our R&D capabilities to meet the growing global demand for high-efficiency electrification solutions. Lastly, our inclusion in the Russell 2000® index this quarter reflects the positive momentum generated by our strategy and capital discipline.
"
$ millions (unless otherwise noted)
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Net sales
913
890
1,791
1,805
Cost of goods sold
732
705
1,431
1,448
Gross profit
181
185
360
357
Gross profit %
19.8%
20.8%
20.1%
19.8%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
59
61
118
125
Income before taxes
102
87
187
168
Net income
87
64
149
130
Net income margin
9.5%
7.2%
8.3%
7.2%
Adjusted EBIT*
124
123
255
244
Adjusted EBIT margin*
13.6%
13.8%
14.2%
13.5%
Adjusted EBITDA*
154
150
313
301
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
16.9%
16.9%
17.5%
16.7%
Net cash provided by operating activities
158
126
214
210
Adjusted free cash flow*
121
62
157
130
* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures below.
Results of Operations
Net sales
for the second quarter of 2025 were $913 million, representing an increase of 3% (including a favorable impact of $23 million or 3% due to foreign currency translation) compared with $890 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by foreign currency impacts and recoveries on newly enacted import tariffs. Strong demand for gasoline and commercial vehicle applications was more than offset by weaker demand for replacement parts on aftermarket sales and diesel products.
Cost of goods sold
for the second quarter of 2025 increased to $732 million from $705 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by $16 million of foreign currency impacts, $15 million from the impact of newly enacted import tariffs, $6 million of unfavorable product mix and $3 million of higher sales volumes. These increases were partially offset by $8 million of productivity net of labor inflation, $4 million of commodity, transportation and energy deflation, and $1 million of lower R&D costs.
Gross profit
totaled $181 million for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $185 million in the second quarter of 2024, with a gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2024 of 19.8% as compared to 20.8% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by $25 million of unfavorable product mix and $2 million of pricing, net of inflation pass-through. These decreases were partially offset by $9 million of foreign currency impacts, $9 million of productivity, net of labor inflation, $4 million of commodity, transportation and energy deflation, $1 million from higher sales volumes, and $1 million of lower R&D costs. We also saw a $1 million impact on gross profit from newly enacted import tariffs due to the timing of negotiated recoveries.
Selling, general and administrative
(“SG&A”) expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $59 million from $61 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by $3 million of lower personnel costs partially offset by $2 million of unfavorable foreign exchange impacts.
Other expense
in the second quarter of 2025 was $1 million as compared to $3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to professional fees incurred in the prior year associated with our 2032 Senior Notes.
Interest expense
in the second quarter of 2025 was $25 million as compared to $62 million in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a $29 million reduction in debt issuance cost amortization, driven by accelerated amortization in the prior year, and $8 million in lower interest expense resulting from a change in the notional amount of debt outstanding in the period. Additionally, we recorded net gains of $4 million on designated and undesignated interest rate derivatives in the current year, consistent with the prior year's net gains of $4 million.
Non-operating income
for the second quarter of 2025 was $6 million as compared to $1 million in the second quarter of 2024, with the increase primarily driven by foreign exchange transactional gains.
Tax expense
for the second quarter of 2025 was $15 million as compared to $23 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily related to a one-time sale of an equity interest in an unconsolidated joint venture in the prior year and a one-time benefit attributable to the revaluation of deferred tax assets in China, partially offset by an increase in U.S. taxes on international operations.
Net income
for the second quarter of 2025 was $87 million as compared to $64 million in the second quarter of 2024. The $23 million increase was primarily due to $37 million of lower interest expense, $8 million of lower tax expense, $2 million of lower SG&A expense, $2 million of lower other expense, net, and a $5 million increase in non-operating income. These were partially offset by $4 million of decreased gross profit and the prior year gain of $27 million on the sale of an equity interest in an unconsolidated joint venture.
Net cash provided by operating activities
totaled $158 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $126 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $32 million. This increase was primarily due to $76 million of favorable impacts from working capital changes and $23 million of higher net income, partially offset by a decrease of $37 million in non-cash charges and $30 million of unfavorable impacts from changes in other assets and liabilities.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBIT
increased to $124 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $123 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by $11 million of foreign currency impacts, $11 million of productivity, $4 million of commodity, transportation and energy deflation, and $1 million of higher volumes. These increases were partially offset by $25 million of unfavorable product mix and $2 million of lower pricing net of inflation pass-through.
Adjusted free cash flow
was $121 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $62 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by $92 million of favorable impact from working capital changes (net of factoring), partially offset by $24 million of higher cash interest paid and $8 million of higher cash taxes paid.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2025, Garrett had $862 million in available liquidity, including $232 million in cash and cash equivalents and $630 million of undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2024, Garrett had $725 million in available liquidity, including $125 million in cash and cash equivalents and $600 million of undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility.
As of June 30, 2025, total principal amount of debt outstanding was $1,491 million, compared to $1,493 million as of December 31, 2024.
During the second quarter of 2025, we repurchased $22 million of our common stock under our authorized share repurchase program and we had remaining repurchase capacity of $198 million as of June 30, 2025.
Full Year 2025 Outlook
Garrett revised its outlook for the full year 2025 for certain GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures.
Full Year 2025 Outlook
Prior Outlook
Net sales (GAAP)
$3.4 billion to $3.6 billion
$3.3 billion to $3.5 billion
Net sales growth at constant currency (Non-GAAP)*
-3% to +2%
-3% to +2%
Net income (GAAP)
$233 million to $278 million
$209 million to $254 million
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)*
$590 million to $650 million
$545 million to $605 million
Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP)*
$470 million to $530 million
$427 million to $487 million
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$370 million to $450 million
$357 million to $447 million
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)*
$330 million to $410 million
$300 million to $390 million
* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures below.
Garrett’s full year 2025 outlook, as of July 24, 2025, includes the following expectations:
2025 light vehicle industry production down 3% to flat versus 2024;
2025 commercial vehicle industry, including both on- and off-highway, flat to +2% versus 2024;
2025 average light vehicle battery electric vehicle penetration of 16%;
Price (net of pass-through) and productivity offsetting inflation;
2025 Euro/dollar assumption of 1.13 EUR to 1.00 USD;
RD&E investment at 4.2% of sales in 2025;
Capital expenditures at 2.5% of sales;
Excludes the potential indirect impact of global trade policies and inflation, and assumes full direct tariff recovery.
Conference Call
Garrett will hold a conference call at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to discuss its results. To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (US) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 6412693.
The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting material, please visit the investor relations section of the Garrett Motion website at
http://investors.garrettmotion.com
. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) using the access code 1286102. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication and related comments by management may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future activities, events, or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. In making these statement, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future performance, events, or results, and actual performance, events, or results may differ materially from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to the automotive industry, the competitive landscape and our ability to compete, and macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, among others. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statement, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication includes the following non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”): Constant currency sales growth, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted free cash flow. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and analysis of ongoing operating trends and are important indicators of operating performance because they exclude the effects of certain non-operating items, therefore making them more closely reflect our operational performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation of such measures to the most closely related GAAP measure, are set forth in the Appendix to this presentation. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related GAAP measures. For additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Garrett Motion Inc.
A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO
2
emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing sites and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovations. For more information, please visit
www.garrettmotion.com
.
Contacts:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
MEDIA
Cyril Grandjean
Amanda Jones
+1.734.392.5504
+41.79.601.0787
investorrelations@garrettmotion.com
Amanda.Jones@garrettmotion.com
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Net sales
$
913
$
890
$
1,791
$
1,805
Cost of goods sold
732
705
1,431
1,448
Gross profit
181
185
360
357
Selling, general and administrative expenses
59
61
118
125
Other expense, net
1
3
8
4
Interest expense
25
62
54
93
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
(27
)
—
(27
)
Non-operating income, net
(6
)
(1
)
(7
)
(6
)
Income before taxes
102
87
187
168
Tax expense
15
23
38
38
Net income
$
87
$
64
$
149
$
130
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.43
$
0.29
$
0.73
$
0.56
Diluted
0.42
0.28
0.72
0.56
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
202,672,945
224,321,948
203,886,530
230,493,039
Diluted
205,255,033
225,898,814
206,433,975
232,455,083
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net income
$
87
$
64
$
149
$
130
Foreign exchange translation adjustment
(59
)
—
(88
)
18
Defined benefit pension plan adjustment, net of tax
—
2
—
3
Changes in fair value of effective cash flow hedges, net of tax
17
(2
)
19
1
Changes in fair value of net investment hedges, net of tax
(128
)
8
(163
)
27
Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(170
)
8
(232
)
49
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(83
)
$
72
$
(83
)
$
179
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
(Dollars in millions)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
232
$
125
Restricted cash
1
1
Accounts, notes and other receivables – net
721
687
Inventories – net
287
286
Other current assets
122
94
Total current assets
1,363
1,193
Investments and long-term receivables
11
10
Property, plant and equipment – net
458
449
Goodwill
193
193
Deferred income taxes
241
207
Other assets
137
224
Total assets
$
2,403
$
2,276
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,005
$
972
Current maturities of long-term debt
7
7
Accrued liabilities
307
299
Total current liabilities
1,319
1,278
Long-term debt
1,460
1,464
Deferred income taxes
56
25
Other liabilities
380
182
Total liabilities
$
3,215
$
2,949
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Common Stock, par value $0.001; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 242,405,426 and 240,987,329 issued and 201,727,919 and 206,387,938 outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
—
—
Additional paid – in capital
1,226
1,213
Retained deficit
(1,517
)
(1,653
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(159
)
73
Treasury Stock, at cost; 40,677,507 and 34,599,391 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
(362
)
(306
)
Total deficit
(812
)
(673
)
Total liabilities and deficit
$
2,403
$
2,276
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
149
$
130
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Deferred income taxes
(3
)
14
Depreciation
45
44
Amortization of deferred issuance costs
3
33
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
(27
)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(65
)
13
Stock compensation expense
13
13
Pension expense
1
1
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives
81
1
Other
4
3
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts, notes and other receivables
8
50
Inventories
20
(24
)
Other assets
(7
)
17
Accounts payable
(13
)
(33
)
Accrued liabilities
(44
)
(5
)
Other liabilities
22
(20
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
214
$
210
Cash flows from investing activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(41
)
(49
)
Proceeds from cross-currency swap contracts
15
21
Proceeds from sale of equity investment
—
46
Net cash used for investing activities
$
(26
)
$
18
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
68
794
Payments of long-term debt
(73
)
(989
)
Repurchases of Common Stock
(52
)
(173
)
Excise tax on Common Stock repurchase
(3
)
—
Dividend payments
(25
)
—
Payments for debt and revolving facility financing costs
(2
)
(7
)
Other
(2
)
(9
)
Net cash used for financing activities
$
(89
)
$
(384
)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
8
(5
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
107
(161
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
126
260
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
$
233
$
99
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
Income taxes paid (net of refunds)
37
27
Interest paid
46
42
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBIT
(1)
and Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net income
$
87
$
64
$
149
$
130
Interest expense, net of interest income
(2)
23
61
52
90
Tax expense
15
23
38
38
EBIT
125
148
239
258
Repositioning costs
(2
)
1
5
12
Foreign exchange gain on debt, net of related hedging loss
(1
)
(1
)
—
(1
)
Factoring and notes receivables discount fees
1
1
2
2
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
(27
)
—
(27
)
Other non-operating income
(3)
(2
)
(2
)
(3
)
(3
)
Debt refinancing and redemption costs
(4)
—
2
6
2
Acquisition and divestiture expenses
3
1
6
1
Adjusted EBIT
124
123
255
244
Depreciation
23
22
45
44
Stock compensation expense
(5)
7
5
13
13
Adjusted EBITDA
$
154
$
150
$
313
$
301
Net sales
$
913
$
890
$
1,791
$
1,805
Net income margin
9.5
%
7.2
%
8.3
%
7.2
%
Adjusted EBIT margin
(6)
13.6
%
13.8
%
14.2
%
13.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(7)
16.9
%
16.9
%
17.5
%
16.7
%
(1) We evaluate performance on the basis of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA. We define “EBIT” as our net income calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, plus the sum of (i) interest expense net of interest income and (ii) tax expense. We define Adjusted EBIT as EBIT, plus the sum of (i) repositioning costs, (ii) foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt net of related hedging gain/loss, (iii) discounting costs on factoring, (iv) gain on sale of equity investment, (v) acquisition and divestiture expenses, (vi) other non-operating income, (vii) capital structure transformation expenses, (viii) debt refinancing and redemption costs, and (ix) loss on extinguishment of debt, if any. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBIT, plus the sum of (i) repositioning costs, (ii) foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt net of related hedging gain/loss, (iii) discounting costs on factoring, (iv) gain on sale of equity investment, (v) acquisition and divestiture expenses, (vi) other non-operating income, (vii) capital structure transformation expenses, (viii) debt refinancing and redemption costs, and (ix) loss on extinguishment of debt, if any, plus (x) depreciation and (xi) stock compensation expense. We believe that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA are important indicators of operating performance and provide useful information for investors because:
Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the effects of income taxes, as well as the effects of financing activities by eliminating the effects of interest and therefore more closely measure our operational performance;
certain adjustment items, while periodically affecting our results, may vary significantly from period to period and could therefore have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting the comparability of our results; and
Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the effects of investing activities by eliminating the effects of depreciation.
In addition, our management may use Adjusted EBITDA in setting performance incentive targets to align performance measurement with operational performance.
(2) Reflects interest income of $2 million and $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $2 million and $3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Reflects the non-service component of net periodic pension income.
(4) Reflects the third-party costs directly attributable to the repricing of our term loan and revolving credit facility.
(5) Stock compensation expense includes only non-cash expenses.
(6) Adjusted EBIT margin represents Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net sales.
(7) Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.
Reconciliation of Constant Currency Sales % Change
(1)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Garrett
Reported sales % change
3
%
(12
)%
(1
)%
(9
)%
Less: Foreign currency translation
3
%
(2
)%
0
%
(1
)%
Constant currency sales % change
—
%
(10
)%
(1
)%
(8
)%
Gasoline
Reported sales % change
6
%
(17
)%
5
%
(11
)%
Less: Foreign currency translation
2
%
(2
)%
0
%
(2
)%
Constant currency sales % change
4
%
(15
)%
5
%
(9
)%
Diesel
Reported sales % change
(1
)%
(15
)%
(8
)%
(12
)%
Less: Foreign currency translation
4
%
(1
)%
0
%
(1
)%
Constant currency sales % change
(5
)%
(14
)%
(8
)%
(11
)%
Commercial vehicles
Reported sales % change
6
%
(4
)%
1
%
(8
)%
Less: Foreign currency translation
2
%
(2
)%
0
%
(2
)%
Constant currency sales % change
4
%
(2
)%
1
%
(6
)%
Aftermarket
Reported sales % change
(8
)%
6
%
(10
)%
4
%
Less: Foreign currency translation
2
%
(1
)%
0
%
(1
)%
Constant currency sales % change
(10
)%
7
%
(10
)%
5
%
Other Sales
Reported sales % change
31
%
(13
)%
19
%
0
%
Less: Foreign currency translation
5
%
(2
)%
1
%
(2
)%
Constant currency sales % change
26
%
(11
)%
18
%
2
%
(1) We define constant currency sales growth as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(1)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
158
$
126
$
214
$
210
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(15
)
(17
)
(41
)
(49
)
Net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant and equipment
143
109
173
161
Capital structure transformation expenses
—
—
—
1
Acquisition and divestiture expenses
4
1
5
1
Cash payments for repositioning
3
4
6
13
Proceeds from cross currency swap contracts
11
4
15
8
Cash payments for debt refinancing costs
—
—
6
—
Factoring and P-notes
(40
)
(56
)
(48
)
(54
)
Adjusted free cash flow
(1)
$
121
$
62
$
157
$
130
(1) Adjusted free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing liquidity that management believes is useful to investors in analyzing the Company’s ability to service and repay its debt. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as cash flow provided from operating activities less capital expenditures and additionally adjusted for other discretionary items including cash flow impacts for capital structure transformation expenses, acquisition and divestiture expenses, debt refinancing costs, and factoring and guaranteed bank notes activity.
Full Year 2025 Outlook Reconciliation of Reported Net Sales to Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency
2025 Full Year
Low End
High End
Reported net sales (% change)
(2
)%
4
%
Foreign currency translation
1
%
2
%
Full year 2025 Outlook Net sales growth at constant currency
(3
)%
2
%
Full Year 2025 Outlook Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
2025 Full Year
Low End
High End
(Dollars in millions)
Net income
$
233
$
278
Interest expense, net of interest income *
123
123
Tax expense
76
91
Factoring and notes receivables discount fees
2
2
Acquisition and divestiture expenses
6
6
Debt refinancing and redemption costs
6
6
Repositioning costs
24
24
Full Year 2025 Outlook Adjusted EBIT
$
470
$
530
Depreciation
95
95
Stock compensation expense
25
25
Full Year 2025 Outlook Adjusted EBITDA
$
590
$
650
* Excludes the effects of marked-to-market fluctuations from our interest rate swap contracts
Full Year 2025 Outlook Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow
2025 Full Year
Low End
High End
(Dollars in millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
370
$
450
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(89
)
(89
)
Net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant and equipment
281
361
Cash payments for repositioning
25
25
Proceeds from cross currency swap contracts
12
12
Acquisition and divestiture expenses
6
6
Cash payments for debt refinancing costs
6
6
Full Year 2025 Outlook Adjusted free cash flow
$
330
$
410
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.