Garrett Motion Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Strategic Highlights and Shareholder Returns

Garrett Motion Inc. reported Q4 2024 net sales of $844 million, with significant adjusted EBITDA and cash flow performance amidst industry challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Garrett Motion Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a decline in net sales of 11% year-over-year to $844 million for Q4, alongside a net income of $100 million. Full-year net sales also decreased by 11% to $3.475 billion. However, adjusted EBITDA improved to $153 million in Q4, and the full-year adjusted EBITDA reached $598 million, reflecting a margin increase. The company reported strong cash flow metrics, generating $131 million in operating cash and a total of $358 million in adjusted free cash flow for the year. Key business achievements included expanding turbo offerings, forming partnerships to develop e-powertrain systems, and receiving the Stellantis Innovation Award for zero-emission technologies. Garrett plans to return value to shareholders through a new $50 million annual dividend and a $250 million share repurchase program while projecting net sales for 2025 between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion.

Potential Positives

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 reached $100 million, significantly up from $52 million in the same quarter of 2023, indicating a strong financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 90 basis points year-over-year to 17.2%, highlighting improved operational efficiency.

Garrett repurchased $296 million of common shares for the full year, representing a 13% reduction in share count, which reflects commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Introduced a new capital allocation plan that includes a $50 million annual dividend and a $250 million share repurchase program for 2025, signaling strong financial health and prioritization of shareholder returns.

Potential Negatives

Net sales for Q4 2024 decreased by 11% compared to Q4 2023, indicating a concerning downward trend in revenue.

Full Year 2024 net income margin was only 8.1%, reflecting lower profitability which could affect investor confidence.

Projected net sales growth for 2025 is forecasted to remain flat to down 3%, suggesting ongoing challenges in revenue generation.

FAQ

What were Garrett Motion's fourth quarter 2024 net sales?

Garrett Motion's net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $844 million, down 11% year-over-year.

How much was the adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA for Garrett Motion in the full year 2024 was $598 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.2%.

What was Garrett's net income for fourth quarter 2024?

Garrett Motion reported a net income of $100 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, translating to an 11.8% net income margin.

How did Garrett Motion's cash flow perform in 2024?

The company generated $408 million in net cash from operating activities and $358 million in adjusted free cash flow for 2024.

What future plans did Garrett Motion announce for 2025?

For 2025, Garrett Motion expects net sales between $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion and plans significant investment in zero-emission technologies.

Full Release





Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights











Net sales totaled





$844 million





,





down 11% on a reported basis, down 10% at constant currenc





y*





Net sales totaled $844 million , down 11% on a reported basis, down 10% at constant currenc y*





Net income





totaled $100 million; Net income margin 11.8%





Net income totaled $100 million; Net income margin 11.8%





Adjusted EBITDA* totaled $153 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 18.1%





Adjusted EBITDA* totaled $153 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 18.1%





Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $131 million





$131 million





Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $131 million





Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $157 million





$157 million











Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights











Net sales totaled $3,475 million, down 11% on a reported basis, down 10% at constant currency*





Net sales totaled $3,475 million, down 11% on a reported basis, down 10% at constant currency*





Net income





totaled $282 million; Net income margin 8.1%





Net income totaled $282 million; Net income margin 8.1%





Adjusted EBITDA* totaled $598 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.2%





Adjusted EBITDA* totaled $598 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.2%





Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $408 million





Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $408 million





Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $358 million





$358 million





Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $358 million





Repurchased





$296 million





of common shares;





13%





share reduction year-over-year











Full Year 2024 Business Highlights











Continuing to win in turbo across all geographies, including with new players and across all hybrid types





Continuing to win in turbo across all geographies, including with new players and across all hybrid types





Secured contracts for marine and back-up power with our largest turbocharger for start of production in 2026





Secured contracts for marine and back-up power with our largest turbocharger for start of production in 2026





Entered into letter of intent with SinoTruk to co-develop e-powertrain systems for light and heavy trucks by 2027





Entered into letter of intent with SinoTruk to co-develop e-powertrain systems for light and heavy trucks by 2027





Recogniz





ed with 2024 Stellantis Innovation Award for our differentiated zero-emission technologies





Recogniz ed with 2024 Stellantis Innovation Award for our differentiated zero-emission technologies





OEM customers validated our proprietary 3-in-1 E-powertrain high-speed technology, revolutionary refrigerant compression technology and broad range of highly efficient fuel cell compressors









PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX)



("Garrett" or the "Company"), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.





“Garrett Motion delivered strong financial performance in 2024, while navigating a challenging industry environment. We expanded adjusted EBITDA margin by 90 basis points year-over-year to 17.2% and generated $358 million in adjusted free cash flow, a testament to our solid operating performance and ability to deliver across industry cycles. We continued to strengthen our leading industry position by expanding our turbo offerings and advancing our differentiated zero-emission technologies,” said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett.





“We also made meaningful progress in validating the strength of our zero-emission technologies, securing additional partnerships and new business wins for Garrett's automotive and industrial applications with major customers around the world. Further, these products are actively being tested by customers with launches planned for as early as 2027.”





“Garrett's 2024 adjusted free cash flow of $358 million enabled us, once again, to return significant value to our shareholders. In the year, we repurchased $296 million of common shares, equivalent to 13% of our share count at the beginning of the year. We also announced in the fourth quarter a new capital allocation plan which includes the initiation of a $50 million annual dividend, to be declared and paid quarterly, and a new $250 million share repurchase program for 2025. We look forward to continuing to prudently invest in our portfolio of innovative and differentiated products, secure significant customer wins and deliver strong financial performance once again in 2025.”











$ millions (unless otherwise noted)













Q4 2024













Q4 2023













Full Year 2024













Full Year 2023











Net sales









844









945









3,475









3,886









Cost of goods sold









662









756









2,770









3,130









Gross profit









182









189









705









756









Gross profit %









21.6%









20.0%









20.3%









19.5%









Selling, general and administrative expenses









62









69









240









247









Income before taxes









99









68









343









347









Net income









100









52









282









261









Net income margin









11.8%









5.5%









8.1%









6.7%









Adjusted EBITDA*









153









145









598









635









Adjusted EBITDA margin*









18.1%









15.3%









17.2%









16.3%









Net cash provided by operating activities









131









135









408









465









Adjusted free cash flow*









157









137









358









422











* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure in Appendix













Results of Operations













Net sales



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $844 million, representing a decrease of 11% (including an unfavorable impact of $9 million or 1% due to foreign currency translation) compared with $945 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease was driven by lower diesel production volumes primarily in Europe and soft gasoline demand in China and North America. These declines were partially offset by a recovery in commercial vehicles from sustained demand in China and North America.







Cost of goods sold



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $662 million compared with $756 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by lower sales volumes, higher productivity net of labor inflation and repositioning costs and commodity, transportation and energy deflation. These decreases were partially offset by unfavorable mix and higher Research and Development ("R&D") costs, reflecting Garrett's continued investment in new technology development.







Gross profit



totaled $182 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $189 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a gross profit percentage for the fourth quarter of 2024 of 21.6% as compared to 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease in gross profit was driven by lower volumes, unfavorable impact from foreign currency and higher R&D costs as described above. These declines were partially offset by commodity, transportation and energy deflation, a favorable product mix and productivity net of labor inflation and repositioning costs.







Selling, general and administrative



(“SG&A”) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $62 million from $69 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease compared with the prior year was driven by lower professional services and legal fees, lower IT related costs and lower repositioning costs. These decreases were partially offset by higher stock-based compensation expense.







Interest expense



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $26 million as compared to $55 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by $10 million of lower interest expense due to a different notional amount of debt outstanding during the period. We also recognized $19 million less of marked-to-market remeasurement losses during the quarter on our undesignated interest rate swap contracts, in comparison to the prior year.







Non-operating income



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6 million as compared to $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly driven by an increase in the non-service components of net periodic pension benefits, partially offset by lower equity income due to the sale of an equity interest in an unconsolidated joint venture.







T





ax (benefit) expense



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a benefit of $1 million as compared to an expense of $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly driven by release of reserves due to statute of limitation expirations and release of valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets in Brazil (net of US branch taxes), partially offset by the Company's change in assertion of undistributed foreign earnings in China.







Net income



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $100 million as compared to $52 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to $29 million of lower interest expense, $17 million of lower tax expenses and $7 million of lower SG&A partially offset by $7 million of lower gross profit, as discussed above.







Net cash provided by operating activities



totaled $131 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $135 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to $27 million unfavorable changes in working capital and $2 million in lower net income excluding the effects of non-cash items, partially offset by $25 million of favorable impacts from changes in other assets and liabilities.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Adjusted EBITDA



increased to $153 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $145 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to variable and fixed cost productivity, commodity, transportation and energy deflation and favorable product mix. These increases were partially offset by lower volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange impact.







Adjusted free cash flow



, which excludes capital structure transformation expenses and cash paid for repositioning and factoring costs, was $157 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $137 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by $6 million of working capital contribution (net of factoring), $8 million of higher adjusted EBITDA, $15 million of favorable impacts from changes in other assets and liabilities and $4 million of lower capital expenditures. This improvement was partially offset by $14 million of higher cash paid for interest due to the 2023 Dollar Term Facility and higher interest rates.











Liquidity and Capital Resources











As of December 31, 2024, Garrett had $725 million in available liquidity, including $125 million in cash and cash equivalents and $600 million of undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2023, Garrett had $829 million in available liquidity, including $259 million in cash and cash equivalents and $570 million undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility.





As of December 31, 2024, total principal amount of debt outstanding amounted to $1,493 million, down from $1,696 million as of December 31, 2023, primarily due to early debt repayments of $985 million partially offset by proceeds of $794 million from our senior unsecured notes, net of deferred financing costs.





During the fourth quarter of 2024, we repurchased $70 million of common stock under our authorized share repurchase program. For the full year 2024, total repurchases of common stock equaled $296 million at an average price of $8.83 per share. Our share repurchase program expired as of December 31, 2024.





On December 4, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program valid January 1, 2025 until December 31, 2025. The Company may repurchase shares from time to time under the program through various methods, including in open market transactions, block trades, privately negotiated transactions, and otherwise. The timing, as well as the number and value of shares repurchased under the program, will depend on a variety of factors. The Company is not obligated to purchase any shares under the repurchase program, and the program may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.





On January 30, 2025, we entered into an amendment and restatement of our Credit Agreement, under which we refinanced in full our 2021 Dollar Term Facility in an aggregate principal amount of $692 million (the "2025 Dollar Term Facility"). The 2025 Dollar Term Facility will mature on January 30, 2032. We also refinanced and upsized our revolving credit facility to $630 million. The new revolving credit facility will mature in 2030.











Full Year 2025 Outlook











Garrett is providing the following outlook for the full year 2025 for certain GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures.



















Full Year 2025 Outlook











Net sales (GAAP)





$3.3 billion to $3.5 billion









Net sales growth at constant currency (Non-GAAP)*





-3% to +2%









Net income (GAAP)





$209 million to $254 million









Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)*





$545 million to $605 million









Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP)*





$427 million to $487 million









Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)





$357 million to $447 million









Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)*





$300 million to $390 million











* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures in Appendix.







Garrett’s full year 2025 outlook, as of February 20, 2025, includes the following expectations:







2025 light vehicle industry production flat to down 3% from 2024;



2025 light vehicle industry production flat to down 3% from 2024;



2025 commercial vehicle industry, including both on- and off-highway, 0% to 2% from 2024;



2025 commercial vehicle industry, including both on- and off-highway, 0% to 2% from 2024;



2025 average light vehicle battery electric vehicle penetration of 16%;



2025 average light vehicle battery electric vehicle penetration of 16%;



2025 Euro/dollar assumption of 1.05 EUR to 1.00 USD versus 1.08 in 2024;



2025 Euro/dollar assumption of 1.05 EUR to 1.00 USD versus 1.08 in 2024;



RD&E investment at 4.6% of sales in 2025, with more than 50% on zero emission technologies;



RD&E investment at 4.6% of sales in 2025, with more than 50% on zero emission technologies;



Capital expenditures at 2.8% of sales, with more than 25% on zero emission technologies.



Capital expenditures at 2.8% of sales, with more than 25% on zero emission technologies.



Outlook range does not consider potential impact of US tariffs or other related trade actions.













Conference Call











Garrett will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 8:30 am ET / 2:30 pm CET. To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (US) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 8581315.





The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting material, please visit the investor relations section of the Garrett Motion website at





http://investors.garrettmotion.com/





. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) using the access code 4042707. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.











Forward-Looking Statements











This communication and related comments by management may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future activities, events, or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. In making these statement, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future performance, events, or results, and actual performance, events, or results may differ materially from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, many of which are described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to the automotive industry, the competitive landscape and our ability to compete, and macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, among others. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statement, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures











This communication includes the following non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”): constant currency sales growth, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted free cash flow. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and analysis of ongoing operating trends and are important indicators of operating performance because they exclude the effects of certain non-operating items, therefore making them more closely reflect our operational performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation of such measures to the most closely related GAAP measure, are set forth in the Appendix to this presentation. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related GAAP measures. For additional information with respect to our non-GAAP financial measures, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.











About Garrett Motion Inc.











A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO



2



emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has five R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovation. For more information, please visit





www.garrettmotion.com







.













Contacts:



















INVESTOR RELATIONS









MEDIA









Cyril Grandjean









Amanda Jones









+1.734.392.5504









+41.79.601.0787













investorrelations@garrettmotion.com

























Amanda.Jones@garrettmotion.com































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)











Net sales





$





844













$





945













$





3,475













$





3,886













Cost of goods sold









662

















756

















2,770

















3,130















Gross profit













182





















189





















705





















756















Selling, general and administrative expenses









62

















69

















240

















247













Other expense, net









1

















2

















6

















5













Interest expense









26

















55

















156

















159













Gain on sale of equity investment









—

















—

















(27





)













—













Non-operating income, net









(6





)













(5





)













(13





)













(2





)











Income before taxes













99





















68





















343





















347















Tax expense









(1





)













16

















61

















86













Net income









100

















52

















282

















261













Less: preferred stock dividends









—

















—

















—

















(80





)









Less: preferred stock deemed dividends









—

















—

















—

















(232





)











Net income (loss) available for distribution









$









100

















$









52

















$









282

















$









(51









)















































Earnings (loss) per common share





































Basic





$





0.47













$





0.22













$





1.27













$





(0.31





)









Diluted





$





0.47













$





0.22













$





1.26













$





(0.31





)













































Weighted average common shares outstanding





































Basic









211,173,860

















240,334,168

















222,316,484

















166,595,397













Diluted









212,955,723

















242,294,842

















224,121,156

















166,595,397



















































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(Dollars in millions)











Net income





$





100













$





52













$





282













$





261













Foreign exchange translation adjustment









42

















(21





)













30

















(13





)









Defined benefit pension plan adjustment, net of tax









1

















(2





)













5

















(2





)









Changes in fair value of effective cash flow hedges, net of tax









(13





)













(12





)













(8





)













(15





)









Changes in fair value of net investment hedges, net of tax









53

















(27





)













49

















(9





)









Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax









83

















(62





)

















76

















(39





)











Comprehensive income (loss)









$









183

















$









(10









)













$









358

















$









222

























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023

















(Dollars in millions)













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





125













$





259













Restricted cash









1

















1













Accounts, notes and other receivables – net









687

















808













Inventories – net









286

















263













Other current assets









94

















75













Total current assets









1,193

















1,406













Investments and long-term receivables









10

















29













Property, plant and equipment – net









449

















477













Goodwill









193

















193













Deferred income taxes









207

















216













Other assets









224

















206













Total assets





$





2,276













$





2,527















LIABILITIES























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





972













$





1,074













Current maturities of long-term debt









7

















7













Accrued liabilities









299

















293













Total current liabilities









1,278

















1,374













Long-term debt









1,464

















1,643













Deferred income taxes









25

















27













Other liabilities









182

















218













Total liabilities





$





2,949













$





3,262















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























EQUITY (DEFICIT)























Common Stock, par value $0.001; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 240,987,329 and 238,543,624 issued and 206,387,938 and 238,249,056 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









—

















—













Additional paid – in capital









1,213

















1,190













Retained deficit









(1,653





)













(1,922





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









73

















(3





)









Treasury Stock, at cost; 34,599,391 and 0 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









(306





)













—













Total deficit









(673





)













(735





)









Total liabilities and deficit





$





2,276













$





2,527































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















(Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income





$





282













$





261













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





















Deferred income taxes









7

















24













Depreciation









90

















90













Amortization of deferred issuance costs









37

















20













Loss on remeasurement of forward purchase contract









—

















13













Gain on sale of equity investment









(27





)













—













Foreign exchange loss (gain)









27

















(15





)









Stock compensation expense









23

















14













Pension expense









(6





)













(1





)









Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives









(2





)













51













Other









(6





)













7













Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Accounts, notes and other receivables









89

















1













Inventories









(48





)













12













Other assets









(25





)













(2





)









Accounts payable









(52





)













8













Accrued liabilities









26

















(8





)









Other liabilities









(7





)













(10





)









Net cash provided by operating activities





$





408













$





465















Cash flows from investing activities:























Expenditures for property, plant and equipment









(91





)













(83





)









Proceeds from cross-currency swap contracts









31

















28













Proceeds from sale of equity investment









46

















—













Net cash used for investing activities





$





(14





)









$





(55





)











Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs









794

















667













Payments of long-term debt









(992





)













(207





)









Repurchases of Series A Preferred Stock









—

















(580





)









Repurchases of Common Stock









(296





)













(213





)









Excise tax on Common Stock repurchase









(8





)













—













Payments of Additional Amounts for conversion of Series A Preferred Stock









—

















(25





)









Payments for preference dividends









—

















(42





)









Payments for debt and revolving facility financing costs









(8





)













(2





)









Other









(10





)













(1





)









Net cash used for financing activities





$





(520





)









$





(403





)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(8





)













5













Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(134





)













12













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









260

















248













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





126













$





260















Supplemental cash flow disclosure:























Income taxes paid (net of refunds)









64

















60













Interest paid









86

















89















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:























Dividends declared, not paid









13

















—



















































Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA









(1)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

























(Dollars in millions)













Net income — GAAP













$









100

















$









52

















$









282

















$









261















Interest expense, net of interest income



(2)















26

















54

















153

















152













Tax expense













(1





)













16

















61

















86













Depreciation













23

















24

















90

















90













EBITDA (Non-GAAP)













148

















146

















586

















589













Stock compensation expense



(3)















6

















2

















23

















14













Repositioning costs













5

















(1





)













21

















13













Foreign exchange loss (gain) on debt, net of related hedging loss (gain)













1

















(1





)













—

















—













Factoring and notes receivables discount fees













1

















1

















4

















4













Gain on sale of equity investment













—

















—

















(27





)













—













Other non-operating income



(4)















(8





)













(2





)













(12





)













(6





)









Acquisition and divestiture expenses



(5)















—

















—

















1

















—













Capital structure transformation expenses



(





6





)















—

















—

















—

















22













Debt refinancing and redemption costs



(7)















—

















—

















2

















—















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)













$









153

















$









145

















$









598

















$









635























































Net sales









$





844













$





945













$





3,475













$





3,886























































Net income margin

















11.8









%

















5.5









%

















8.1









%

















6.7









%













Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)







(









8









)



















18.1









%

















15.3









%

















17.2









%

















16.3









%































































































(1)





We evaluate performance on the basis of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We define “EBITDA” as our net income calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, plus the sum of interest expense net of interest income, tax expense, depreciation and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA, plus the sum of stock compensation expense, repositioning costs, foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt net of related hedging gains (loss), discounting costs on factoring, gain on sale of equity investment, other non-operating income, and capital structure transformation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA now also adjusts for acquisition and divestiture expenses, and debt refinancing and redemption costs, but no adjustments were made to prior period as there were no similar adjustments in the prior period. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important indicators of operating performance and provide useful information for investors because:













EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the effects of income taxes, as well as the effects of financing and investing activities by eliminating the effects of interest-related charges and depreciation expenses and therefore more closely measure our operational performance; and



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the effects of income taxes, as well as the effects of financing and investing activities by eliminating the effects of interest-related charges and depreciation expenses and therefore more closely measure our operational performance; and



certain adjustment items, while periodically affecting our results, may vary significantly from period to period and have disproportionate effect in a given period, which affects the comparability of our results.





In addition, our management may use Adjusted EBITDA in setting performance incentive targets to align performance measurement with operational performance.









(2)





Reflects interest income of $0 million and $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3 million and $7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.









(3)





Stock compensation expense includes only non-cash expenses.









(4)





Reflects the non-service component of net periodic pension costs and other income that are not considered directly related to the Company's operations.









(5)





Reflects third-party costs incurred for the sale of an equity interest in an unconsolidated joint venture.









(6)





Includes the loss on remeasurement of the agreements to repurchase shares of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock from certain of the Company's investors in connection with the Company's capital structure transformation transactions, well as third-party legal and advisory fees that are directly attributable to such transactions.









(7)





Reflects the third-party costs directly attributable to the repricing of our 2021 Dollar Term Facility.









(8)





Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.























Reconciliation of Constant Currency Sales % Change







(1)



















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024

















2023













2024

















2023















Garrett









































Reported sales % change





(11)%









5%









(11)%









8%









Less: Foreign currency translation





(1)%









2%









(1)%









0%









Constant currency sales % change





(10)%









3%









(10)%









8%

















































Gasoline









































Reported sales % change





(9)%









12%









(13)%









16%









Less: Foreign currency translation





(1)%









1%









(1)%









(1)%









Constant currency sales % change





(8)%









11%









(12)%









17%

















































Diesel









































Reported sales % change





(23)%









9%









(17)%









5%









Less: Foreign currency translation





(1)%









4%









(1)%









2%









Constant currency sales % change





(22)%









5%









(16)%









3%

















































Commercial vehicles









































Reported sales % change





2%









(15)%









(4)%









(3)%









Less: Foreign currency translation





(1)%









1%









(1)%









(2)%









Constant currency sales % change





3%









(16)%









(3)%









(1)%

















































Aftermarket









































Reported sales % change





(4)%









0%









1%









3%









Less: Foreign currency translation





(1)%









2%









0%









0%









Constant currency sales % change





(3)%









(2)%









1%









3%

















































Other Sales









































Reported sales % change





(25)%









54%









(11)%









15%









Less: Foreign currency translation





(1)%









6%









(1)%









1%









Constant currency sales % change





(24) %









48%









(10)%









14%





























(1)





We define constant currency sales growth as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.















Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow







(1)



















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(Dollars in millions)













Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)









$









131

















$









135

















$









408

















$









465















Expenditures for property, plant and equipment









(22





)













(26





)













(91





)













(83





)









Net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant and equipment









109

















109

















317

















382













Capital structure transformation expenses









—

















1

















1

















8













Acquisition and divestiture expenses









—

















—

















1

















—













Cash payments for repositioning









3

















2

















18

















11













Proceeds from cross currency swap contracts









6

















19

















17

















19













Factoring and P-notes









39

















6

















4

















2















Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)





(1)









$









157

















$









137

















$









358

















$









422































































(1)





Adjusted free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing liquidity that management believes is useful to investors in analyzing the Company’s ability to service and repay its debt. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as cash flow provided from operating activities less capital expenditures and additionally adjusted for other discretionary items including cash flow impacts for capital structure transformation expenses, factoring and guaranteed bank notes activity.















Full Year 2025 Outlook Reconciliation of Reported Net Sales to Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency





















2025 Full Year





















Low End













High End













Reported net sales (% change)













(6)





%













0





%











Foreign currency translation









(3)%









(2)%











Full year 2025 Outlook Net sales growth at constant currency (Non-GAAP)













(3)





%













2





%





















Full Year 2025 Outlook Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA





















2025 Full Year





















Low End













High End





















(Dollars in millions)













Net income - GAAP













$









209













$









254











Interest expense, net of interest income *













123













123









Tax expense













70













85









Factoring and notes receivables discount fees













1













1









Repositioning costs













24













24











Full Year 2025 Outlook Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP)













$









427













$









487











Depreciation













93













93









Stock compensation expense













25













25











Full Year 2025 Outlook Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)













$









545













$









605



















* Excludes the effects of marked-to-market fluctuations from our interest rate swap contracts







Full Year 2025 Outlook Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow





















2025 Full Year





















Low End













High End





















(Dollars in millions)













Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)













$









357













$









447











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment













(94)













(94)









Net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant and equipment (Non-GAAP)













263













353









Cash payments for repositioning













25













25









Proceeds from cross currency swap contracts













12













12











Full Year 2025 Outlook Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)













$









300













$









390

















