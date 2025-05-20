Garrett Motion Inc. Announces Secondary Public Offering of 17 Million Shares by Selling Stockholders

Garrett Motion Inc. announces a proposed secondary public offering of 17 million shares by certain stockholders, with company repurchase plans.

Garrett Motion Inc. has announced a proposed secondary public offering of 17 million shares of its common stock, held by entities managed by Oaktree Capital Management, Centerbridge Partners, and Cyrus Capital Partners. The underwriters of the offering will have an option to purchase an additional 2.55 million shares. The Selling Stockholders will receive all net proceeds, and Garrett will not sell any shares or receive proceeds from this offering. Additionally, Garrett plans to repurchase approximately 2 million shares from the underwriters, part of its $250 million share repurchase program. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are leading the offering, and a shelf registration statement has been filed with the SEC for transparency. The press release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements and encourages interested parties to review the related documents for more information.

Potential Positives

Garrett Motion Inc. is conducting a secondary public offering of 17 million shares, indicating strong interest from significant investors like Oaktree Capital, Centerbridge Partners, and Cyrus Capital Partners.

The company plans to repurchase approximately 2 million shares as part of this offering, signaling confidence in its own stock and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The offering is backed by major financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, which enhances credibility and market presence.

Garrett Motion's history of innovation and ongoing development in Zero Emission Vehicles positions the company favorably within the growing automotive technology market.

Potential Negatives

The proposed secondary public offering is entirely for the benefit of the Selling Stockholders, meaning Garrett Motion Inc. will not receive any proceeds, which could signal a lack of cash flow or financial stability.

The sale of such a significant number of shares (17,000,000) may negatively impact the stock price, indicating potential dilution of existing shareholders' equity.

The need for a concurrent repurchase of shares up to $25 million may suggest that the company is facing challenges in maintaining shareholder confidence or supporting its stock price.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Garrett Motion's secondary public offering?

The offering aims to sell 17 million shares held by certain stockholders, primarily managed by Oaktree, Centerbridge, and Cyrus Capital.

Who will benefit from the proceeds of the offering?

The Selling Stockholders will receive all net proceeds from the proposed secondary offering, while Garrett Motion will not receive any proceeds.

What is the share repurchase program associated with the offering?

Garrett has authorized a concurrent purchase of up to 2 million shares from underwriters as part of its existing $250 million share repurchase program.

Which financial institutions are involved in the offering?

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the lead bookrunners, with other banks acting as joint managers of the offering.

Where can investors obtain the offering documents?

Interested parties can visit the SEC's EDGAR website or contact Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan for copies of the documents.

$GTX Insider Trading Activity

$GTX insiders have traded $GTX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. CYRUS has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,385,674 shares for an estimated $22,481,096 .

. SPECIAL CREDIT PARTNERS III-FLEX, L.P. CENTERBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,109,586 shares for an estimated $20,449,302.

$GTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $GTX stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) (“Garrett” or the “Company”), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced a proposed secondary public offering of 17,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock held by certain entities managed by affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase at their own election up to an additional 2,550,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the proposed offering. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering.





Garrett has authorized the concurrent purchase from the underwriters of approximately 2 million shares of common stock as part of the secondary public offering (the “Repurchase”), subject to the completion of the offering, subject to a maximum aggregate repurchase amount of $25 million. The Repurchase is part of the Company’s existing $250 million share repurchase program. The underwriters will not receive any compensation for the shares being repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase.





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (in alphabetical order) are acting as the lead bookrunners and representatives of the underwriters, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint bookrunning managers, for the proposed offering.





A shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and is effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has also been filed with the Commission. Before investing, interested parties should read the shelf registration statement, preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents filed with the Commission for information about Garrett and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Commission’s website at sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing



Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com



and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or email:



prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication and related comments by management may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the proposed secondary offering and proposed Repurchase. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future activities, events, or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. In making these statement, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future performance, events, or results, and actual performance, events, or results may differ materially from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including risks related to and the effect of the proposed secondary public offering of the common stock; activity in repurchasing shares of Garrett’s common stock; and risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to the automotive industry, the competitive landscape and our ability to compete, and macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, among others. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statement, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.







About Garrett Motion Inc.







A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has five R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovation.









CONTACTS:

















Media













Investor Relations

















Amanda Jones









Amanda.jones@garrettmotion.com









Cell. +41 79 601 07 87









Cyril Grandjean









investorrelations@garrettmotion.com









Cell +1 734 392 5504







