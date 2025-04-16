Garrett Motion Inc. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Garrett Motion Inc. will release Q1 financial results on May 1, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 am EDT.

Garrett Motion Inc. has announced that it will release its first quarter financial results on May 1, 2025, before U.S. market trading opens. Following the release, the company will host a conference call at 8:30 am EDT, which will also be available via webcast along with a slide presentation. Participants can join the call using specific dial-in numbers and access codes provided in the announcement. Additionally, a replay will be available post-call and on Garrett's website. The press release highlights Garrett's expertise in automotive technology and its commitment to developing solutions for zero-emission vehicles, underlining its extensive history, global presence, and mission to drive innovation in the transportation sector.

Potential Positives

Garrett Motion Inc. plans to release its first quarter financial results, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

The upcoming conference call and webcast demonstrate the company’s commitment to engaging with stakeholders and providing insights into its financial performance and strategy.

Garrett is recognized as a technological leader in the automotive sector with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, including developments in Zero Emission Vehicles.

The company has a significant global presence with R&D centers and manufacturing facilities, showcasing its operational scale and capability to meet diverse market needs.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Garrett Motion release its first quarter financial results?

Garrett Motion will release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 01, 2025.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET on May 01, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

To participate, dial +1-877-883-0383 (U.S.) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use passcode 2829687.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, a replay will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) with access code 5071316.

Where can I find more information about Garrett Motion?

For more information, visit the Investor Relations section on Garrett's website at https://investors.garrettmotion.com/.

$GTX Insider Trading Activity

$GTX insiders have traded $GTX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SPECIAL CREDIT PARTNERS III-FLEX, L.P. CENTERBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,109,586 shares for an estimated $20,449,302 .

. THIERRY MABRU (SVP, Integrated Supply Chain) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $373,500

$GTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $GTX stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX)



, a leading provider of differentiated automotive technology, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 01, 2025, prior to the opening of the market trading in the United States.





Garrett will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (U.S.) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 2829687.





The conference call will also be webcast and will include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Garrett Motion website at



https://investors.garrettmotion.com/



. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 5071316. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.









About Garrett Motion Inc.









A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO



2



emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has five R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovation. For more information, please visit





www.garrettmotion.com







.









Contacts:







INVESTOR RELATIONS





Cyril Grandjean





+1 734 392 55 04







investorrelations@garrettmotion.com







MEDIA





Amanda Jones





+41 79 601 07 87







Amanda.jones@garrettmotion.com





