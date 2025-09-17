Is GARRETT MOTION (GTX) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Garrett Motion (GTX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Garrett Motion is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 96 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Garrett Motion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GTX has returned 44.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 5.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Garrett Motion is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Blue Bird (BLBD) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 49.9%.

For Blue Bird, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Garrett Motion belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.6% so far this year, so GTX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Blue Bird falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #153. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.8%.

Garrett Motion and Blue Bird could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

