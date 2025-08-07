Is GARRETT MOTION (GTX) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Garrett Motion (GTX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Garrett Motion is one of 96 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Garrett Motion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GTX has gained about 39.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -13.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Garrett Motion is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Modine (MOD) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.8%.

Over the past three months, Modine's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Garrett Motion belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, meaning that GTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Modine is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Garrett Motion and Modine. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

