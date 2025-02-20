GARRETT MOTION Earnings Results: $GTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

GARRETT MOTION ($GTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, beating estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $844,000,000, missing estimates of $869,105,000 by $-25,105,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GTX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GARRETT MOTION Insider Trading Activity

GARRETT MOTION insiders have traded $GTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THIERRY MABRU (SVP, Integrated Supply Chain) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $373,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GARRETT MOTION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of GARRETT MOTION stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.