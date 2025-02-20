GARRETT MOTION Earnings Results: $GTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

GARRETT MOTION ($GTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, beating estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $844,000,000, missing estimates of $869,105,000 by $-25,105,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GTX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GARRETT MOTION Insider Trading Activity
GARRETT MOTION insiders have traded $GTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THIERRY MABRU (SVP, Integrated Supply Chain) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $373,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
GARRETT MOTION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of GARRETT MOTION stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 5,663,881 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,144,845
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,437,259 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,068,448
- CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. removed 2,808,988 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,365,161
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,129,199 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,226,666
- EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,710,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,442,112
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 1,455,875 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,146,551
- EVR RESEARCH LP removed 1,395,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,601,545
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.