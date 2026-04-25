Garrett Motion adds a turbocharged twist to Carmel's AI-heavy portfolio

Key Points

Acquired 314,750 shares, an estimated $5.87 million trade based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value rose by $5.72 million, reflecting both new shares and price moves

Transaction represented a 1.7% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 314,750 shares valued at $5.72 million

New stake accounts for 1.6% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Garrett Motion ›

On April 23, 2026, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. disclosed a new position in Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX), acquiring 314,750 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $5.87 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

Acquired 314,750 shares, an estimated $5.87 million trade based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value rose by $5.72 million, reflecting both new shares and price moves

Transaction represented a 1.7% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 314,750 shares valued at $5.72 million

New stake accounts for 1.6% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 23, 2026, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. established a new position in Garrett Motion by purchasing 314,750 shares. The estimated transaction value was $5.87 million, based on the average closing prices during the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake stood at $5.72 million, reflecting both trade activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 1.6% of the fund’s 13F assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:AVGO: $43.80 million (12.5% of AUM) NYSE:VST: $38.32 million (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMAT: $30.37 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE:C: $20.09 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:ASML: $18.44 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of April 24, 2026, GTX shares were priced at $21.01, up 129.0% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 98.46 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.90 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.58 billion Net income (TTM) $310.00 million Price (as of market close April 24, 2026) $21.01

Company snapshot

Garrett Motion designs and manufactures turbochargers, electric-boosting technologies, and automotive software solutions for light and commercial vehicles.

The company generates revenue primarily through sales of advanced propulsion and boosting systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors globally.

GTX serves automotive OEMs and aftermarket distributors, targeting both light vehicle and commercial vehicle segments worldwide.

Garrett Motion is a leading supplier of turbocharging and electric-boosting technologies, with a global presence and a diversified customer base in the automotive sector. The company leverages engineering expertise to deliver high-performance, emission-reducing solutions for both light and commercial vehicles. Its strategic focus on innovation and strong OEM relationships supports a resilient business model and positions it as a key player in the evolving automotive landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The headlines on this 13F write themselves around the top of the book — Broadcom, Vistra, Applied Materials, ASML — and that's a clean AI infrastructure story. But it's not the whole portfolio. Sitting underneath those names is a meaningful industrial and auto-supplier cluster: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), one of the largest automotive chipmakers globally; AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), the aftermarket parts retailer; EnerSys, which makes industrial batteries including motive power applications; RBC Bearings NYSE:RBC), a precision components supplier; and RTX (NYSE:RTX), whose jet engine business runs on turbines that share design DNA with turbochargers. Read against that backdrop, Garrett Motion isn't as out-of-pattern as it first looks. A turbocharger and electric-boosting supplier to automotive OEMs slots reasonably well into a portfolio that already owns auto chips, aftermarket parts, motive batteries, and aerospace propulsion. That doesn't tell you the trade will work, and it doesn't tell you anything about why Carmel made it. What it does suggest is that this is a manager who tracks the auto and industrial supply chain alongside the AI build-out, and Garrett is a recognizable name in that lane. For investors, the useful reframe is to stop reading 13F top-fives as the portfolio and start reading the full list. The interesting positions are often the smaller ones.

Should you buy stock in Garrett Motion right now?

Before you buy stock in Garrett Motion, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Garrett Motion wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 25, 2026.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Seena Hassouna has positions in ASML and Garrett Motion. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Applied Materials, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, RBC Bearings, and RTX. The Motley Fool recommends Garrett Motion. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.