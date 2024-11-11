Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback

Garofalo Health Care S.P.A. (IT:GHC) has released an update.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 22,984 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, representing 0.03% of its share capital, at an average price of €5.4904 per share, totaling €126,192.14. This buyback is part of a program authorized by shareholders earlier this year, and the company now holds 1.85% of its own shares.

