News & Insights

Stocks

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback

November 11, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Garofalo Health Care S.P.A. (IT:GHC) has released an update.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 22,984 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, representing 0.03% of its share capital, at an average price of €5.4904 per share, totaling €126,192.14. This buyback is part of a program authorized by shareholders earlier this year, and the company now holds 1.85% of its own shares.

For further insights into IT:GHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.