Garofalo Health Care S.P.A. Boosts Shareholding with Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

Garofalo Health Care S.P.A. (IT:GHC) has released an update.

Garofalo Health Care S.P.A. has repurchased 10,588 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, representing 0.01% of its share capital, at an average price of €5.6447 per share, totaling €59,765.72. This move is part of a program authorized by shareholders and illustrates the company’s strategic financial management. As one of Italy’s leading private healthcare operators, GHC continues to strengthen its position in the market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

