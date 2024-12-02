Garofalo Health Care S.P.A. Boosts Shareholding with Buyback

Garofalo Health Care S.P.A. (IT:GHC) has released an update.

Garofalo Health Care S.P.A. has repurchased 10,588 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, representing 0.01% of its share capital, at an average price of €5.6447 per share, totaling €59,765.72. This move is part of a program authorized by shareholders and illustrates the company’s strategic financial management. As one of Italy’s leading private healthcare operators, GHC continues to strengthen its position in the market.

