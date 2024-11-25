Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Boosts Share Buyback Strategy

Garofalo Health Care S.P.A. (IT:GHC) has released an update.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. recently purchased 808 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, reflecting a buyback strategy that could potentially indicate confidence in the company’s value. This acquisition, part of a larger buyback program approved earlier in the year, brings the total number of own shares held by the company to 1.86% of its share capital. Such moves are often seen as a measure to enhance shareholder value and stabilize the stock price.

