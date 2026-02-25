Garo Aktiebolag (OM:GARO) Price Target Decreased by 11.76% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Garo Aktiebolag (OM:GARO) has been revised to 15,30 kr / share. This is a decrease of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 17,34 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15,15 kr to a high of 15,75 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.23% from the latest reported closing price of 13,88 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Garo Aktiebolag. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GARO is 0.00%, an increase of 26.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 38K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GARO by 8.92% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 69.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GARO by 4.29% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

