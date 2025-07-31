Garmin's Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Garmin Ltd. GRMN reported second-quarter 2025 pro forma earnings of $2.17 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 37% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales were $1.81 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%. Moreover, the figure increased 20% from the year-ago quarter.



GRMN’s year-over-year growth in the top line was attributed to the solid momentum across the Outdoor, Fitness, Aviation, Marine and Auto OEM segments.

Garmin’s Segmental Details

Outdoor (27% of Net Sales): The segment generated sales of $490.4 million in the reported quarter, up 11% year over year, primarily driven by strong performance in adventure watches. Operating income was $158 million, with a 32% operating margin. Our model estimate for the Outdoor segment was pegged at $469.1 million.



Fitness (33.4%): The segment recorded sales of $605.4 million, reflecting a 41% year-over-year increase, led by robust demand for advanced wearables. Operating income was $198 million, with a 33% operating margin. Our model estimate for the Fitness segment was pegged at $482.5 million.



Aviation (13.7%): The segment achieved sales of $249.4 million, up 14% year over year, fueled by strength in OEM and aftermarket product categories. Operating income came in at $63 million, with a 25% margin. Our model estimate for the Aviation segment was pegged at $245.8 million.



Marine (16.5%): Garmin posted sales of $299.3 million, up 10% year over year due to growth led by chartplotters. Operating income was $63 million, resulting in a 21% margin. Our model estimate for the Marine segment was pegged at $340.4 million.



Auto OEM (9.4%): Sales reached $170.2 million, marking a 16% year-over-year increase due to higher domain controller shipments. The segment posted an operating loss of $10 million, with a gross margin of 6%. Our model estimate for the Auto OEM segment was pegged at $185.5 million.

Garmin’s Operating Results

Gross profit grew 24% year over year to $1.07 billion in the second quarter. Garmin’s gross margin improved 150 basis points year over year to 58.8%.



GRMN’s operating expenses of $595 million grew 14% from the prior-year quarter.



Operating income rose 38% year over year to $472.3 million, while operating margin expanded 330 basis points to 26%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of GRMN

As of June 28, 2025, Garmin held $2.59 billion in cash and marketable securities, down from $2.67 billion in the previous quarter.



During the second quarter, the company generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $173 million and $127 million, respectively. In the first half of 2025, Garmin generated operating and free cash flows of $594 million and $508.2 million, respectively.

Garmin Updates Guidance for 2025

Buoyed by a strong second-quarter performance, Garmin raised revenues and EPS guidance for 2025. Garmin now expects 2025 revenues to be $7.1 billion, up from the previous guidance of $6.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $6.85 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.7%.



Garmin now anticipates pro forma EPS to be $8.00, up from the earlier projection of $7.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.97, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.9%.



However, it still expects a gross margin of 58.5% and an operating margin of 24.8% for 2025. The pro forma effective tax rate forecast has been increased to 17.5% from 16.5% projected earlier.

