Garmin's (GRMN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Garmin Ltd. GRMN reported first-quarter 2020 pro-forma earnings of 91 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 25% on a year-over-year basis but declined 29.4% sequentially.



Net sales came in at $856.11 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $838.4 million and increased 12% from the year-ago quarter. However, the top line decreased 22.3% sequentially.



Strong performance delivered by the company’s fitness, outdoor, marine and aviation segments drove year-over-year revenues.



However, sluggishness in its auto segment remained a concern.



The company has withdrawn full-year 2020 guidance on account of uncertainty prevailing in the market due to coronavirus pandemic.



Nevertheless, Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore opportunities across all business segments remains a major positive.

Segmental Details

Outdoor (20.5% of net sales): The segment generated sales of $175.1 million during the reported quarter, improving 14% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by robust demand for Garmin’s adventure watches.



Fitness (26.1%): This segment generated sales of $223.6 million, which increased 24% from the year-ago quarter. This can be primarily attributed to its well-performing advanced wearables. Further, positive contributions from the Tacx buyout contributed to the top line.



Aviation (22%): The segment generated sales of $188.6 million, improving 10% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s varied product categories remained a major positive.



Marine (19%): Garmin generated sales of $163 million from this segment, increasing 22% on a year-over-year basis. The company witnessed solid momentum across chartplotters and advanced sonars during the reported quarter, which in turn drove the segment’s revenues.



Auto (12.4%): This segment generated sales of $105.8 million, down 17% from the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily due to shrinking of the personal navigation device market and lower year-over-year OEM sales.



Revenues by Geography



Americas: Garmin generated sales of $427.4 million from this region during the reported quarter (50% of net sales), up 13% year over year.



EMEA: This region generated sales of $299.9 million in the first quarter (35%), up 15% on a year-over-year basis.



APAC: The company generated sales of $128.8 million from this region (15%), improving 2% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating Results



In the first quarter, gross margin was 59.2%, which expanded 20 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period.



The company’s operating expenses of $329.5 million were up 9.7% from the prior-year quarter. However, as a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 70 bps year over year to 38.5%.



Operating margin of 20.7% in the reported quarter expanded 90 bps year over year.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Mar 28, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities came in $1.44 billion, higher than $1.40 billion as of Dec 28, 2019.



Inventories were $790.2 million compared with $752.9 million in the fourth quarter. We note that the company had no long-term debt in the reported quarter.



Further, the company generated $225.9 million of cash from operations during the reported quarter compared with $234.4 million in the prior quarter.



At the end of the first quarter, it generated free cash flow of $185 million.



Further, Garmin paid dividend worth $109 million to the shareholders in the first quarter.



