Garmin's (GRMN) New Launch Expands Its D2 Aviator Watch Series

Garmin GRMN is making concerted efforts to bolster its aviation business unit on the back of its robust and technically advanced products.



The latest launch of a GPS-enabled smartwatch, D2 Mach 1, is a testament to the aforesaid fact.



D2 Mach 1 comes with an all-day connection; preflight, in-flight and postflight features; a horizontal situation indicator; and an altimeter. These make it ideal for pilots and aviation enthusiasts. The smartwatch is designed to provide enhanced situational awareness.



Along with these, the watch provides access to multiple time zones, including Zulu time, METAR and TAF aviation weather reports, and information like runway lengths, runway orientation, airport frequencies and traffic pattern altitudes for every airport.



Pilots can also access flight plan information from the Garmin Pilot app, which can be transferred to D2 Mach 1.



We believe that the latest move will drive the company’s top line. It has been gaining from the strengthening aviation business, which remains one of its major growth drivers, on the back of its growing momentum among OEM and after-market customers.

Garmin Ltd. Price and Consensus

Garmin Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Garmin Ltd. Quote

More on D2 Mach 1

The introduction of D2 Mach 1 expands the D2 aviator watch series of Garmin.



D2 Mach 1 users will be able to avail several health and wellness features such as wrist-based heart rate tracking, stress tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, women’s health tracking and hydration tracking. Furthermore, the smartwatch comprises Pulse Ox, which tracks blood oxygen saturation levels and Body Battery, aiding in energy monitoring.



The watch comes with various sports and lifestyle apps like pool swimming, walking, running, hiking and cycling.



Additionally, the underlined watch is equipped with smart features. Users can make contactless payments in integration with Garmin Pay. They can enjoy phone-free music on the heels of integration with Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer. The watch also notifies users about incoming calls, text messages and calendar reminders.

Expanding Smartwatch Portfolio

The latest launch bodes well for the company’s growing efforts toward strengthening its smartwatch portfolio.



Apart from D2 Mach 1, Garmin recently expanded the adventure watch portfolio by introducing a premium multisport smartwatch, epix.

.

The company unveiled the next generation of its flagship solar-enhanced multisport GPS smartwatch — f??nix 7 Series.



Garmin launched Venu 2 Plus and vívomove Sport hybrid smartwatches, strengthening its smartwatch offerings.



We believe that all these endeavors will aid the performance of the Aviation, Outdoor, Fitness and Sports segments of the company.



Moreover, the strengthening of the smartwatch portfolio holds promise.



A Mordor Intelligence report indicates that the global smartwatch market will reach 230.3 million units by 2026, seeing a CAGR of 21.9% between 2021 and 2026.



However, intensifying smartwatch and wearable competition poses a serious risk to the company’s market position.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Garmin carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider better-ranked stocks like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Arrow Electronics ARW and Analog Devices ADI. While Advanced Micro Devices and Arrow Electronics currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Advanced Micro Devices has gained 47.9% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AMD is currently projected at 29.1%.



Arrow Electronics has gained 21.2% in the past year. ARW’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 3.1%.



Analog Devices has gained 9.1% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADI is currently projected at 12.3%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.