Garmin: Heavy Inflows Send Shares Surging

Garmin Shares Attract Big Money Inflows

Want an edge in trading? Follow the Big Money.

What’s Big Money? Said simply, it’s when a stock rises due to institutional demand. Top stocks tend to attract savvy investors.

You see, fund managers are always looking to bet on the next outperforming stocks…the best in class. They spend countless hours sizing up companies, reading reports, speaking to analysts…you name it. When they find a company firing on all cylinders, they pounce in a big way.

The 1-year action tells the story. Each green bar signals unusual increasing volumes in GRMN shares, pushing the stock higher. We believe this to be institutional demand:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Few stocks have charts this strong. Recent green bars suggest healthy demand. But, what about the fundamental story?

Garmin Fundamental Analysis

Next, I want to make sure the fundamental story is healthy too. As you can see, GRMN has had positive sales & earnings growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+9.3%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+.6%)

Source: FactSet

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary Big Money software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

Check this out. Garmin has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has had buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report many times. The blue bars below shows when GRMN was a top pick:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of the MAPsignals process.

Don’t fight the Big Money!

Garmin Price Prediction

The GRMN rally has been in place all year. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds a long position in GRMN at the time of publication.

